Jenna Bush Hager has welcomed a new member to the family!

The TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host and daughter of former President George W. Bush gave birth Friday to her third child, a baby boy named Henry Harold "Hal" Hager. She and her husband, Henry Hager, also have two daughters, Mila, 6, and Poppy, 3.

Welcome to the world, Henry Harold Hager. Jenna Bush Hager

The 7-pound, 5-ounce bundle of joy measured 19.29 inches long at birth. Hal inherited his first name from his father and his middle name from Jenna's grandfather, Harold Welch — the father of former first lady Laura Bush.

"We weren't exactly sure about the name," Jenna said when she called into TODAY to share her happy news Monday morning. "Then his big sisters called him 'Hal pal,' and we thought, 'This is just perfect.'"

However, she said, "My dad was a little mad that the name wasn't George." But that was just his sense of humor talking, as the former POTUS assured her that Hal "was a cool name."

Former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush gather with their daughter's growing family — including their very first grandson. Jenna Bush Hager

And little Hal commanded quite a crowd at the hospital.

"My whole family came," Jenna recalled. "My sister came the first day with donuts, which I don't think you're supposed to eat right after a C-section, but I went for it. And then Mila and Poppy came and picked him out in the nursery, and they're just crazy about him. ... The girls are so thrilled that they have a little baby brother all of their own."

And baby makes five for proud parents Henry Hager and Jenna Bush Hager. Jenna Bush Hager

That was obvious the moment Poppy held him in her arms.

"It was so beautiful," the mom of three explained. "Poppy told him that she loved him and then asked, 'When we can bring him home?' ... They're crazy about him."

Big sisters Mila and Poppy look on at their new baby brother. Jenna Bush Hager

And Jenna, 37, is clearly crazy about her "beautiful, funny little man," too.

"I feel good. I feel happy," she said. "You know, I think when you're holed up in a hospital room with a newborn and you see the joy and the light in his eyes, you realize this is what life is for — to make the world better for our little babes."

And then, with consideration to recent tragic events, she added, "Even though the news outside these walls isn't so great, you see the joy in their eyes and know that that's what we're here to do."

Mila and Poppy adore their "Hal pal." @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna announced she was expecting a third child back in April, shortly after she began her role as co-host of TODAY's fourth hour with Hoda Kotb.

"We weren't really trying to get pregnant. We had some fertility issues with Poppy," Jenna said at the time. "It's a little bit of a shock, but it's such great news."

She said she was prompted to go public with her pregnancy after she and her husband shared the news to their daughters, who then started telling "every single stranger" they met.

The girls learned they would be getting a baby brother on Easter Sunday, and their gleeful reaction was captured on video.

Jenna and her husband, who have been married since May 10, 2008, welcomed their first child in 2013.

Margaret Laura, who goes by Mila, was named after both of her grandmothers. Poppy Louise joined the family in 2015. She was named after Jenna's grandfather, the late President George H.W. Bush, whose nickname growing up was Poppy, and Jenna and Henry's grandmothers, whose middle names were Louise and Lewis.

"Before I became a mother, I thought I knew a lot about children," Jenna wrote in an essay for TODAY just one year after having her first child. "Then Mila came along, and I’ve been learning ever since. What a joy and what a journey. It is an incredible experience to watch her grow and develop. Motherhood opens your heart and vision to an experience that links you to every other person in the world."

The whole family: Henry Hager and TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager gather with their three children, as well as baby Hal's grandparents and his aunt and uncle, aka Jenna's twin, Barbara Bush and her husband, Craig Coyne. Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna revealed earlier this year that she had written e-mails to each of her daughters around the times that they were born, so it's likely her baby son has a sweet message awaiting him one day, too. Mila's was written right after she came into the world. For Poppy, it was on the way to the hospital.

"Just a little letter to her about what it looked like outside and you know, how early it was," she recalled. "We were in a taxi cab on the way to the hospital."

Jenna said she wrote the notes so she could later share the special moments of those days with her children.

"You can remember to tell them their story of what it was like when they were born."

So sweet. Welcome to the world, baby Hal!