Fall is quickly approaching in the United States — which means the return of pumpkin spice lattes, sweater weather, and unfortunately, flu season.

In the U.S., flu season typically starts around October and continues through the fall and winter months. While influenza viruses can spread year-round, flu activity tends to peak between December and February and can continue as late as May, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Flu cases have been down significantly the past few years during the COVID-19 pandemic, but experts are warning that the U.S. could be in for a particularly bad flu season if trends in the Southern hemisphere hold true, NBC News previously reported.

Some are concerned about a resurgence of both the flu and COVID-19 this winter, which is being called a “twindemic.”

What do we know so far about this year's flu season and when is the best time to get a flu shot? We spoke to experts to answer all of your flu season questions.

What can we expect for the 2022-23 flu season?

“It’s always difficult to predict, but it’s clear that when we look to the Southern hemisphere, which is coming out of its winter, they had a pretty severe flu season … it also came very early and it peaked very quickly,” Dr. Andy Pekosz, virologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told TODAY.

In temperate parts of the Southern hemisphere, flu activity also peaks during the fall and winter (which occur earlier in the calendar year), and flu season typically lasts between April and September, per the CDC. This can offer a glimpse of what the U.S. can expect.

“If we use that as sort of a barometer of what to expect, we imagine that we’ll be seeing influenza come back a bit more strongly than it has in the past couple of years,” said Pekosz , adding that this may also indicate that flu season will start earlier than usual in the U.S.

One of the countries in the Southern hemisphere sparking concern is Australia, whose rough flu season this year may not bode well for the U.S., according to experts.

“(Australia) had a more severe flu season than the prior five years … they had higher rates of people infected and higher hospitalizations,” Dr. Jennifer Lighter, pediatric infectious disease specialist at NYU Langone told TODAY in an interview. “Flu starts in the southern hemisphere … so we are also expected to have a more severe season than in the past several years,” Lighter added.

Experts are also concerned that reduced exposure to influenza viruses during the pandemic has caused immunity to wane.

“Because flu hasn’t been circulating in the community that much the past couple of years, (our) immune systems haven’t had an opportunity to get re-stimulated and increase antibody levels” said Lighter. “In the United States, immunity against flu is lower than in prior years, so this is one of the reasons why it’s expected to be a more severe season,” Lighter added.

Another factor is the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, which had previously helped to suppress the flu and other respiratory viruses.

“During the pandemic, because of all the social distancing, we actually saw little to no influenza … the concern now is that now that we’re opening up, the proverbial ‘getting back to normal,’ and people are mixing,” Dr. Albert Ko, an infectious disease physician and professor of public health, epidemiology, and medicine at Yale School of Public Health, told TODAY in an interview.

“We kind of dodged a bullet in the winter of 2020 and the winter of 2021,” said Ko.

Fortunately, there is a way to build up immunity and protect yourself ahead of flu season: the annual influenza vaccine, which is recommended by the CDC for everyone ages six months and older.

Getting a flu shot is the most important step to protect against flu.

“It’s more important this year to get the flu shot than it has been in the prior couple of years,” said Lighter.

According to the CDC, getting a yearly flu shot is recommended as the “first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses,” and it also reduces the burden of flu illness, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Prior to COVID-19, influenza was responsible for up to millions of cases and anywhere from 10,000 to 52,000 deaths in the U.S. every year during flu season, said Pekosz. “It’s not something that is insignificant in terms of how much danger it poses to the population,” Pekosz added.

All of the flu shots for the 2022-2023 season are quadrivalent, meaning they protect against four different flu viruses, per the CDC. These strains are chosen based on what experts predict will circulate during flu season, Ko said, and updated each year to provide the best protection possible.

“They have some data from Australia and over 94% of the strains that were identified in individuals infected with flu were captured in the updated flu vaccine. So it seems like a very good match,” Lighter said. However, we won’t be able to tell for sure until after the season ends and we get more data, Lighter added.

When is the best time to get a flu shot?

“September or October would, at this point, be the best time to get the flu shot,” said Lighter. “We know it takes a couple of weeks to get the protection, and that protection lasts for many months so to get it this month or next would be best,” Lighter added.

As the experts pointed out, there is a possibility that this year’s flu season starts earlier in the U.S., which is another reason to get your flu shot as soon as possible.

“The bottom line is that you don’t want to wait until you’re already going to be at risk of getting influenza to get vaccinated,” said Ko. “To get the biggest benefit — given that we don’t know whether the peak will be in January or December — we want to get people to get vaccinated in September or October,” Ko added.

When is it too late to get a flu shot?

“Is it ever too late to get the flu shot? No,” said Ko. “If you’ve never had the flu shot, no matter where you are during the season, you should get it … but the greatest protection, of course, (comes from) when you get it before the season starts,” said Ko.

The flu shot can still provide protection if you get it later in the season when flu activity peaks, according to the CDC.

“As long as the flu is circulating in the community, anytime to get it would be good if an individual did not receive it in September or October,” said Lighter.

So try to get it before November if you can, but it’s better late than never. “The timing of the flu shot is kind of like climbing the stock market, you really don’t want to think too much about it — you just sort of have to get into it when you can,” said Pekosz.

It’s hard to predict exactly when this flu season will end. “We haven’t really had typical respiratory virus seasons since COVID arrived,” Lighter said, adding that based on the trends prior to COVID, flu season will likely end around April or May.

Which flu vaccines are available?

There are several different types of flu shots available — the one that is appropriate for you will depend on your age, health status, allergies, and other factors. “It’s always good to talk to a primary health care provider who knows you well, knows your history, knows what allergies you may have,” said Ko.

According to the CDC, these are the flu vaccines available for the 2022-23 season:

Standard dose flu shot: These vaccines are manufactured using inactivated (killed) influenza virus grown in eggs and recommended for everyone aged 6 months to 64 years (including pregnant women), per the CDC.

Nasal spray vaccine: This nasal mist uses live, attenuated (weakened) virus and is approved for people from two years to 49 years of age, Ko said, but it is not recommended for pregnant or immunocompromised individuals.

High-dose flu shot: This egg-based flu shot contains four times the antigen than standard-dose inactivated virus vaccines to produce a stronger immune response in the body, and it’s approved for individuals 65 and older, per the CDC.

Adjuvanted flu shot: This is an egg-based flu shot approved for people 65 and older which contains an adjuvant which makes an individual have a stronger immune response, said Lighter.

Cell-based flu shot: This flu shot contains virus that was grown in cell culture, so it is completely egg-free, and it’s approved for people 6 months and older, per the CDC.

Recombinant flu shot: This is an egg-free flu shot made using recombinant technology, which contains three times the antigens than standard-dose flu shots, per the CDC, and it is approved for adults aged 18 and older.

The most common side effects associated with the seasonal flu shot are redness or soreness at the site of inoculation, mild headache, fever, fatigue, and muscle aches, according to the CDC.

Another important note: you can’t get the flu from the flu shot, Pekosz said. If you have questions, always talk to your doctor.

How effective is the flu shot?

The seasonal flu shot can keep you from getting sick, and there is evidence that it can reduce the severity of illness if you do happen to get infected after getting vaccinated and prevent flu-related complications in individuals with chronic health conditions, according to the CDC.

“It keeps people out of the hospital and then a secondary effect is that it reduces the number of cases of influenza that are present in the vaccinated populations,” said Pekosz. This can also help reduce the burden on healthcare systems, Ko added.

The efficacy of seasonal flu vaccines varies from year to year but recent studies show that it can reduce the risk of flu illness by 40-60% when most of the virus strains in the vaccine are match the strains circulating that season, according to the CDC.

We don’t have data on the efficacy of the flu vaccine for this upcoming 2022-23 flu season yet, Lighter pointed out, but this will become available towards the end or after the season ends.

Can I get my flu shot and COVID-19 booster at the same time?

Yes, you can get flu shot and the new COVID-19 booster at the same time during the same appointment, TODAY previously reported.

“There isn’t any scientific evidence that tells you that you have to space them out,” said Ko, adding that it may also be more convenient to get both shots at the same time.

“I encourage people to get both at the same time ... especially if you’re in one of the high risk groups for COVID-19 or influenza ... whether it be the elderly, the immunocompromised, people with secondary medical conditions,” said Pekosz.

There are flu antivirals available if you do happen to get infected, which are especially important for high-risk individuals, said Ko. But ultimately, the goal is to prevent people from getting sick in the first place.

“When we’re thinking about public health, the most efficient thing is to prevent disease rather than wait until people are sick and they need to get treated,” said Ko. “These vaccines are available now and people should get them starting now so their immune systems can be best prepared,” Ko added.