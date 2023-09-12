What are the side effects of the new COVID vaccine? CDC votes to approve booster

Amid a late-summer uptick in COVID-19 infections and the start of respiratory virus season, Americans can expect a new round of updated COVID-19 boosters to roll out this week.

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the updated COVID-19 vaccines for 2023-2024 from Pfizer and Moderna.

Following the FDA's green light, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisory committee met on Tuesday, Sept. 12 to vote on recommendations for who should get the new booster and when. Advisers overwhelmingly recommended that everyone ages 6 months and older should get the updated vaccine this fall.

The new guidance goes to CDC director Dr. Mandy Cohen, who is expected to sign off on the recommendations as soon as Tuesday evening, NBC News reported. Once she does so, the shots could become available in as little as two days, CDC officials said.

Although many are referring to the updated vaccine as a booster, the shot looks different compared to its predecessors — and it may be the first of what will become an “annual COVID-19 shot" that is revamped every fall, Dr. Mark Mulligan, director of NYU Langone Vaccine Center, tells TODAY.com.

Unlike the last round of boosters, the new updated mRNA vaccines are monovalent, which means they target a single variant — in this case, omicron XBB.1.5, per the FDA.

The previous vaccine was bivalent, meaning it included two strains — the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, says Mulligan. (The bivalent vaccine is no longer authorized by the FDA).

The XBB.1.5 subvariant targeted in the updated vaccines has been the dominant COVID strain in the U.S. for most of 2023. Recently, it was overtaken by new strains including the EG.5 or "Eris" subvariant, F.L.1.5.1 (also dubbed "Fornax"), and XBB.1.16 or "Arcturus" — which are all descendants of the omicron XBB lineage and close relatives of XBB.1.5, TODAY.com reported previously.

The updated vaccines are expected to provide good protection against the variants currently circulating, the FDA said.

Last month, a highly mutated new variant called BA.2.86 or “Pirola” gained global attention after officials warned it may be able to bypass immunity from vaccination. However, new data suggests that BA.2.86 may not be as immune-evasive as initially thought, and that the updated COVID shots will likely still be effective.

Last week, Moderna said its updated COVID-19 vaccine prompts a strong immune response against BA.2.86 and generates neutralizing antibodies against other variants, including EG.5, and FL.1.5.1. Pfizer also announced that its new vaccine produces an antibody response against the various omicron sublineages in circulation.

“The new vaccine is targeting subtypes of the omicron variant that not all of us have been exposed to yet ... so it’s not quite a booster. This is trying to give us immunity against a different version of the virus,” Dr. Priya Sampathkumar, infectious disease specialist at the Mayo Clinic, tells TODAY.com.

About 95% of the population already has some degree of immunity due to prior infection or vaccination, says Mulligan. However, this has waned over time, and the virus has mutated. The new COVID vaccine will act to "update" the body's immune memory so it can respond faster and stronger to the virus, he explains.

When will the new COVID boosters become available?

Pending approval from the CDC’s director, the vaccines are expected to become available in mid-September, so over the next few days. The CDC voted to approve the updated monovalent vaccine for everyone ages 6 months and older on Tuesday, Sep. 12.

Am I eligible to get an updated COVID vaccine?

According to the FDA, the following people are eligible to get the updated COVID vaccine in September 2023:

Individuals 5 and older (previously vaccinated or unvaccinated) are eligible to receive a single dose of an updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 2 months after receiving the last dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.

Children ages 6 months through 4 years who have previously been vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible to receive one or two doses of an updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Unvaccinated children ages 6 months through 4 years are eligible to receive two doses of the updated Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or three doses of the updated Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The updated vaccines are safe and effective, the FDA said, and benefit-risk assessments have demonstrated that the benefits for people ages 6 months and older outweigh the risks.

Who should get the updated COVID booster?

The CDC recommends everyone ages 6 months and older get the updated COVID-19 vaccine. The universal recommendation means that anyone who is eligible can get the vaccines once they are available and that they will not be rolled out in a staggered fashion or restricted to certain populations at first.

While the risk of severe COVID-19, hospitalization and death is highest among people who are 65 or older and individuals who are immunocompromised, COVID-19 can cause hospitalizations and deaths among healthy or young people, Mulligan stresses.

“While the vaccine is pretty good at preventing infection in the first couple of months after you get it, it’s very good at preventing severe disease, hospitalization and deaths many months after you get it,” Dr. Kawsar Talaat, co-director of clinical research at the Johns Hopkins Institute for Vaccine Safety, tells TODAY.com.

So even if you do still get COVID-19 after vaccination, the experts note that it’s much more likely to be mild.

“We know the risk of long COVID increases with each infection of COVID, and there is increasing data coming out that suggests vaccination can reduce the risk of long COVID,” says Sampathkumar, adding that this is another reason for young, healthy people to get vaccinated.

Additionally, vaccination also helps produce herd immunity, which protects vulnerable individuals. "If I am a young healthy person who is vaccinated and either doesn't get COVID or only has mild COVID, I'm less likely to transmit it to people around me," says Mulligan.

When is the best time to get the new COVID booster?

For many people, the best time to get the new booster, according to the CDC, will be as soon as possible once it becomes available.

However, if you've recently recovered from a COVID-19 infection, the experts recommend waiting for three months, or about 90 days, after infection to get the updated vaccine.

"You (want) the immune system to go back into its resting state. ... In order for the updated vaccine to be most effective, you want to have mostly recovered from prior infection," says Mulligan.

Also, if you recently got a previous COVID-19 vaccine or the bivalent booster, the FDA recommends waiting at least two months before getting the updated vaccine.

It is safe to get the updated COVID vaccine and the seasonal flu shot at the same time, says Mulligan, who actually recommends knocking out both shots during the same trip to the doctor or pharmacy. "People are busy and it's efficient, so having the optoin of a 'twofer' is a great thing," he adds.

Side effects of new COVID vaccine

Side effects from the vaccine can vary from person to person, says Mulligan. According to the CDC, the most common side effects from COVID-19 vaccination include:

Pain, redness or swelling an injection site on arm

Fatigue

Muscle aches

Headaches

Chills

Low-grade fever

"Most of us have had several prior doses of the COVID vaccine, so it's anticipated that the side effects will be similar to what you had with the prior doses or potentially less severe," says Sampathkumar.

Side effects will typically go away within a day or two, Mulligan notes, and these can be managed with supportive care like rest, fluids and over-the-counter pain relievers. "If there's concern about the side effects or feeling bad for a day or two, what I recommend is to get the vaccine on a Friday or the weekend," says Mulligan.

Is the booster free or will it cost money?

Since 2020, the cost of COVID vaccines was covered by the federal government, and every person in the U.S. was able to get jabbed for free regardless of insurance coverage. The updated vaccine will not be provided free by the government, the experts note.

Most people with private or public health insurance, including Medicare, will still be able to get the updated vaccine for free, says Mulligan. However, people may need to go to an in-network provider in order for the cost to be fully covered.

For the nearly 30 million people in the country who are uninsured, the vaccine may come at a cost. Pfizer and Moderna have said they are pricing each vaccine dose at over $100 out-of-pocket, NBC News previously reported.

Uninsured individuals may still be able to get the vaccine for free or reduced cost through various community vaccination programs, but this is subject to change as the vaccine becomes available.

How many boosters will we need?

Barring the emergence of a significantly more contagious variant in the near future, the FDA said it anticipates that the COVID-19 vaccines will need to be updated annually.

Just like the flu vaccine is tweaked every year to better match the strains expected to circulate that season, the COVID-19 vaccine will likely be reformulated each year to better match the new, mutated strains circulating, the experts note.

“You get a new (flu shot) every year because the virus has changed so much in the intervening months that your prior vaccine no longer works," which may also be the case with COVID in the future, Sampathkumar explains.

While it's unclear how soon the vaccine will need to be reformulated, experts say we can anticipate COVID vaccines, and COVID, are here to stay.