May 8, 2019, 4:22 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Jenna Bush Hager still gets emotional when she remembers the moment that she told her grandfather, former president George H.W. Bush, that she named her second daughter after him.

While discussing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first public appearance with their son, Jenna reminisced about the special moment when she told her “Gampy" that she was naming her daughter Poppy, which was the elder Bush's nickname growing up.

"Poppy, my wild 3-year-old, was named after her great-grandpa, my grandfather," Jenna told Willie Geist on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday. "So I FaceTimed my parents, who were with him, and I said, 'Gampy, meet Poppy.'"

The former president was overwhelmed after hearing the news from Jenna and her husband, Henry Hager.

"He was not expecting it, so he cried,'' Jenna said. "And of course, I cry at like Teacher Appreciation Day commercials (so) I'm, like, crying over the baby and Henry's kind of like wiping the baby's face off because there's like tears in the baby's mouth."

Bush cherished the time he had with Poppy before his death at 94 in November, which included celebrating his 92nd birthday with his namesake.

"Pictured here with one lucky girl who is named for our greatest love,'' Jenna captioned a sweet shot of the two on Instagram.

Jenna, who is pregnant with her third child, also imagined what it would have been like if she had to greet photographers only days after giving birth like the former Meghan Markle has done.

Meghan looked resplendent wearing white in photos with Prince Harry and their baby boy released on Wednesday.

"If they did a side by side with Meghan looking beautiful in white and me two days after having a baby, people would gasp in horror,'' Jenna joked. "Most women are laying in their bed with the baby next to them and they have barely changed (after two days)."