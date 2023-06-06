Pamela Bishop, 47, of Knoxville, Tennessee, spoke to TODAY.com in 2022 about her experiencing having long COVID, and how it forced her to retire from her position as a director of a research center at 46. At the time, she was fighting for treatments, but in the year that has passed, something has changed for Bishop. She told TODAY about the new outlook she has on her health struggles.

In some ways, nothing has changed. I’m still sick. But in other ways, I’m in a much different place.

Last year, I was mourning what I had lost, the life of “active mom.” At the time, I was constantly fighting for treatments, and I tried everything that even offered a sliver hope. Among the treatments were myriad experimental and off-label medications and supplements, and treatments such as physical therapy, cognitive rehab and psychotherapy. I traveled to Europe for an expensive therapy called H.E.L.P apheresis, an experimental procedure where blood is removed from the body and “washed.” At first, I think it made a difference. For six weeks, almost all my symptoms disappeared except for my brain fog. But then it all came roaring back.

Living with long COVID often means I feel exhausted. Some days when I was at my children's sporting events, I took naps in the car. Courtesy Pam Bishop

After having a COVID-19 infection in December 2020, I developed long COVID and what’s thought of as neurological long COVID, in particular. I have the trifecta, which is postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) and mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS). All three share overlapping symptoms while each one has some unique signatures. POTS makes me feel dizzy, ME/CFS causes post exertional malaise — meaning every action has an energy cost — and MCAS behaves like really bad allergies. Though, this is an over-simplification of what each one truly does in the body. To receive each diagnosis, I had to research them and bring my research to my doctors to show my symptoms matched the condition.

Retiring at an early age and grappling with so many health issues was exhausting, and I started therapy. At first, I spent much of my time crying and grieving my losses. My therapist mentioned the idea of acceptance and that felt impossible to me. How could I accept this horrible fate? For two years I experimented on myself, trying so many medications and therapies. A study would be published about something that helped a few people with long COVID or ME/CFS or POTS, and I'd feel hopeful and try it. But then it wouldn’t work. It sparked a vicious cycle — every time there was a new treatment, I feel hope. Then it failed and I felt depressed and discouraged. On top of it, these therapies often were costly.