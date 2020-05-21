Jenna Bush Hager's husband, Henry Hager, is the latest family member to crash one of her live TV segments.

During Jenna and Hoda's "Unscripted" chat about quarantine life Thursday on TODAY, Henry popped on screen beside Jenna to ask an urgent question. "Does anybody want to give me a haircut for Christmas?" Henry joked into the camera.

"I can! I gave Joel one," Hoda replied, referring to the recent buzz cut she gave fiancé Joel Schiffman.

Henry responded that a buzz cut would suit him fine, and Jenna agreed. She ran her fingers through her husband's hair to show how long it's grown during the family's time in quarantine.

But, Henry clearly believes his locks are longer than they are. "Is there some charitable element we can do?" he wondered.

"Nobody wants your hair," teased Jenna.

Prior to Henry's surprise cameo, Jenna and Hoda had been discussing how husbands and wives divide household duties. Jenna decided to put the question to Henry.

"What do we do? Would you say it's 50/50 in this house? Be honest," she asked.

Henry admitted, "I try really hard, but it's probably more weighted to Jenna."

"Thank you for that. Even just saying that makes me feel good in my ol' heart," Jenna replied.

Even husbands who try to do an equal amount of household work usually fail, added Henry, pointing out that he hadn't gotten dressed for the day because he was busy caring for the couple's three kids, Mila, 7, Poppy, 4, and Hal, 9 months.

That's when Jenna took one look at Henry's shorts and athletic shirt and shooed him away.

"You never know what's gonna happen with 'Unscripted,'" she joked.

Jenna must be getting used to her family surprising her while she works. Little Mila popped on screen in April while Jenna and Hoda were discussing dating in the age of COVID-19, which prompted Jenna to cry, “How are moms doing it all?”

Earlier this month, Mila struck again, this time crashing her mom's live "Read with Jenna" Instagram chat with author Elizabeth Wetmore.

We can't wait to see the next cameo from one of Jenna's loved ones!