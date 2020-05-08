Laura Bush tells Jenna how she and George W. Bush are keeping busy in quarantine

It's no surprise what activities have been keeping former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush busy during their time in quarantine at their ranch in Texas.

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb each caught up with her mothers on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Friday, two days before they celebrate Mother's Day.

Jenna wanted to know how her parents are doing as they shelter in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're at the ranch, so we've been watching a lot of television series, (and) we've enjoyed that a lot," Jenna's mother said. "Your dad's been painting a lot. We go for walks. We have the company of our animals, Bob, Bertie and Freddy the dog, and so we take Freddy on a walk every day.

"We're doing great out here. It's beautiful in Texas and the wildflowers are blooming here at the ranch. It's a really beautiful time to be here."

She added that her husband has been riding his bike, while both of them have also enjoyed reading to pass the time.

George W. Bush famously rode his mountain bike for exercise during his time in the White House and then took up painting after his presidency. Laura Bush made literacy one of her key programs while in the White House, while also inspiring Jenna's love of reading that she promotes through her Read With Jenna book club picks on TODAY.

Laura Bush has also enjoyed watching Jenna be a mom to her three children, Mila, 7, Poppy, 4, and 9-month-old Hal.

"I think Jenna's terrific as a mother,'' she said. "She knows how to play with them and have fun with them. I don't ever really see her lose her patience with them. Maybe she does when her mother's not watching, but I think she's been a really wonderful mother, and I think she's loved having those little girls and now this little baby boy Hal."

Jenna also has tried to emulate her mother's calm demeanor, which she said came in handy when a tornado blew through the area on the day of her 2008 wedding to husband Henry Hager on the family's ranch near Crawford, Texas.

"We thought, 'How can you be so calm?''' Jenna said. "But you always were, and you always are."

The lasting trait Hoda has tried to emulate from her mother, Sameha "Sami" Kotb, is her relentlessly sunny attitude. Sami has seen that joy reflected in watching Hoda with daughter Haley, 3, and 1-year-old Hope.

"She is amazing," Sami said. "She is like a kid at heart. She goes down and plays with the kids, she sings, she dances, she's amazing. I don't remember doing that with my kids."

Laura Bush and Sami Kotb also got special Mother's Day wishes in videotaped messages from their grandchildren before Hoda and Jenna shared their heartfelt words about their moms.

"If we can be half the moms our moms are, I think our kids will turn out pretty well," Hoda said.