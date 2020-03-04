See Jenna's latest pics of Hal — taken by daughter Mila!

Sign up for our newsletter

There seems to be a budding artist in Jenna Bush Hager's family!

Jenna took to Instagram on Wednesday to share new photographs of her youngest child, Henry Harold "Hal" Hager. But it's who was behind the camera that also is making Mom proud!

"Picture by Mila Hager (age 6)," Jenna captioned a sweet pic that shows her holding her smiling baby boy. "I title this one: 'Happiest Here' sweats, on the couch with my babes — the oldest behind the camera."

Jenna is showing off her daughter's stellar photography skills, making us think this little one might opt for a career in the arts.

Jenna also gushed about her 7-month-old son in the caption, concluding with, "How sweet is my boy??"

Keep those pics coming, Mila! jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna shared another photo taken by Mila to her Instagram story, also showing the 38-year-old co-host of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna holding her baby boy in bliss.

"Another one by Mila as she says: babe of my dreams," Jenna captioned the story to her 1.1 million followers.

Earlier this year, Jenna posted a carousel of photos of her holding Hal, in which he looks just like his older sisters, Mila and 4-year-old Poppy.

“I’m in (love) with my little man. Woke up today early just to watch him sleep...still can’t believe he is mine,” she captioned the photos.

While you can see the resemblance to his siblings, some people commented that they can also detect Jenna's father, former President George W. Bush.

“I think he looks like your dad,” one person wrote.

"Good LORD, that’s a W Double if there ever was one haha!" someone else added.