Carrie Underwood celebrates 5-year-old son's birthday with a hockey game on their pond

It looks like Carrie Underwood's youngest son Jacob is taking after his dad, retired pro hockey player Mike Fisher.

Underwood, 40, posted a collection of cute videos Jan. 21 on Instagram that showed Jacob, or Jakey as his family calls him, celebrating his 5th birthday while playing hockey on the family's frozen pond.

In the pics, Jacob wears full hockey regalia, including ice skates, gloves and a helmet with a face guard. Underwood also included a photo of her little boy’s birthday cake shaped in the form of the panda from "Dude Perfect."

"A special birthday for a special 5 year old!!! Our pond was frozen over in perfect condition for a night skate! What a treat!!! Happy birthday, Jake! I know you wouldn’t have wanted it any other way!" the proud mom captioned her post.

She added several hashtags, including #blessed and #DudePerfect.

The "Jesus Take the Wheel" singer and Fisher, who played for both the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators in the National Hockey League before retiring in 2018, share Jacob and an older son, Isaiah, who turns 9 in February.

The couple tied the knot in 2010 after meeting in 2008 backstage at one of Underwood’s concerts.

The "Cowboy Casanova" singer melted fans' hearts in March 2023 when she shared screenshots of the sweet handwritten cards her sons gave her to celebrate her 40th birthday.

The boys each wrote what they most loved about their mom to honor her milestone day.

Things Jake loves about Underwood included “When she kisses me, how much she loves me, she’s beautiful, she snuggles” and “when she dresses up. I like her dress.”

As for Isaiah, he wrote, "I love her snugles, I love her kissis, I love her singing and most of ALL I Love her."

Read on to learn more about Underwood and Fisher's two sons.

Isaiah Michael Fisher, 8

Underwood and Fisher welcomed their first child, son Isaiah Michael Fisher, on Feb. 27, 2015.

The "Before He Cheats" singer announced baby Isaiah's arrival on Instagram. “Tiny hands and tiny feet...God has blessed us with an amazing gift! Isaiah Michael Fisher — born on February 27,” she captioned a shot of his small hand. “Welcome to the world, sweet angel.”

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher with their son Isaiah pose at an event where Fisher was honored on his 1,000th NHL hockey game in March 21, 2016. Mark Humphrey / AP

By age 6, Isaiah had begun to follow in his dad's athletic footsteps when he made his debut as a baseball player.

Underwood shared several pics from Isaiah's first game on Instagram, writing, "I got more nervous watching him than I used to get when I watched his daddy play hockey! #ProudMom #KidCanHit."

In 2022, Isaiah celebrated his 7th birthday with a “Star Wars” birthday party.

“My firstborn turned 7 today,” Underwood captioned a collection of party pics on Instagram. “How is that even possible? It has been so much fun to see this little dude grow! He has the biggest heart and the brightest smile.”

The couple with Isaiah at Underwood's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Sept. 20, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

She went on to describe Isaiah as “an old soul with a vintage style…wise beyond his years," and shared that Isaiah opted to donate money to a charity on his special day.

"I am so blessed to be his mom and I can’t wait to see where God leads him in the years to come. Happy birthday, monkey! We love you!" she wrote.

During a visit to TODAY in October 2022, Underwood revealed that Isaiah had begun to understand that his mom was a famous singer. “He’ll go to school and someone will be like, ‘I saw your mom on TV last night,’” she told Sheinelle Jones. “He’s just becoming more aware that his mom does something that’s not normal.”

The former “American Idol” champ also told Sheinelle that Isaiah and his little brother would be joining her on her “Denim & Rhinestones Tour,” which kicked off that month.

“They’ll be out to visit. This tour, I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before,” she said.

Underwood's oldest son ended up attending the first concert of the tour in Greenville, South Carolina — where baby Jacob fell asleep.

“My sweet boys came to see their mommy’s first show! Jakey caught a few songs, at least, before he drifted off to dream land…” Underwood wrote on an Instagram video of her sons at the concert.

Jacob Bryan Fisher, 5

Underwood and Fisher’s younger son, Jacob, arrived on Jan. 21, 2019. The singer announced the happy news with several pics of the newborn on Instagram.

In her post, Underwood, who opened up the year before about suffering several miscarriages while trying to get pregnant again, called baby Jake her "little miracle."

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday...his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle,” she wrote. “Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…”

Underwood wished her "miracle baby" Jake a happy first birthday in 2020.

"Happy birthday, Jacob! How are you already 1 year old? You are smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and into everything! And, apparently, you love cake!” the singer captioned a photo of Jake cramming a piece of cake into his mouth.

“I can’t wait to see your personality continue to shine! I have a good feeling you’re going to keep us all on our toes for years to come!” she continued. “I thank God for you each and every day. You are truly our miracle baby!!! Mommy loves you!”

She honored her youngest on his 2nd birthday by letting him know how she and Fisher "longed" for his arrival.

“Jacob, we longed for you. We prayed for you. We walked a long, hard road in order to one day hold you,” the singer wrote next to a baby photo she shared on Instagram.

“Today you are two. You are silly and strong. You love to play and sing and follow your big brother around. You are loved. You are cherished. You are an incredible blessing from God. Happy birthday, sweet boy!”