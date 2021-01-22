See Carrie Underwood's moving birthday tribute to her 'miracle baby'

Carrie Underwood is paying tribute to her “miracle baby” Jacob, who turned 2 on Thursday.

“Jacob, we longed for you. We prayed for you. We walked a long, hard road in order to one day hold you,” Underwood, 37, wrote on Instagram. “Today you are two. You are silly and strong. You love to play and sing and follow your big brother around. You are loved. You are cherished. You are an incredible blessing from God. Happy birthday, sweet boy!”

The country singer’s husband, former NFL player Mike Fisher, shared a photo of Jacob in a pair of ice skates and Batman pajamas.

“Your laugh may just be the best thing in the world:)” Fisher, 40, captioned his post. “Can’t wait to see what God has in store for you in the years ahead!”

The couple experienced repeated pregnancy loss when they tried for a second child after the arrival of their now-5-year-old son, Isaiah.

“For my body to not be doing something it was ‘supposed to do’ was a tough pill to swallow,” Underwood told Women’s Health magazine last year. “It reminded me I’m not in control of everything.”

Both Underwood and Fisher found themselves wrestling with their faith after experiencing three miscarriages in two years.

“I just had an honest conversation with God,” Underwood revealed in her web series “God & Country.” “And I told him how I felt. I was hurt. I was a little angry and, of course, you feel guilty for being mad at your creator. And I told him I needed something. We needed to have a baby or not ever because I couldn’t keep going down that road anymore.”

The couple welcomed Jacob into the world in January 2019. When Underwood announced his birth, she referred to him as “this little miracle.”