Carrie Underwood 'nervous' as son makes baseball debut — see the pics

Carrie Underwood's oldest son is stepping onto the baseball field!

The proud mom shared a series of pictures of Isaiah Michael Fisher, 6, as he played in a youth baseball game Thursday night.

One photo shows Isaiah from behind, wearing a striped jersey and a baseball helmet. A second image features him standing in the infield, a serious expression on his face and a mitt in his hand. Last but not least, a short video shows him at-bat and hitting the ball before running to first base while Underwood and other spectators cheer him on.

"Isaiah made his baseball debut tonight!" wrote Underwood, 38. "I got more nervous watching him than I used to get when I watched his daddy play hockey!" she added, throwing in the hashtags #ProudMom and #KidCanHit.

Underwood shares Isaiah and his 2-year-old brother, Jacob Bryan Fisher, with husband Mike Fisher, a former ice hockey center for the Ottawa Senators and the Nashville Predators.

In the comments, many praised Isaiah's baseball skills. Others were glad to see the singer-songwriter attending her son's public game.

"She is just a normal human being watching her son play baseball! So cute!" wrote one fan.

"Imagine having (Underwood) at the practices and games just watching baseball," said another.

When she's not sitting at baseball games or taking care of the family's animals, Underwood frequently brings her boys to her concerts and other performances. Isaiah was even featured on her recent Christmas album.

Despite all of his exposure to his mom's superstar career, Isaiah himself still isn't always clear on what Underwood does for a living. In a classroom worksheet last year, he wrote that his mom really just focused on household chores.

"Soooo...apparently I’m 70 and I’m really good at doing the laundry," Underwood joked on Instagram.

Underwood also brought Isaiah and Jacob along on her 2019 "Cry Pretty Tour 360."

"One of my favorite things about (the tour) is having my family out on the road with me," Underwood wrote on Instagram in September 2019. "I just hope I’m making my boys proud of their mama."

Related: