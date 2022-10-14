Carrie Underwood shares her 7-year-old son is starting to realize his mom is famous

What’s it like to have a mother who’s a superstar?

Carrie Underwood says her older son, Isaiah, is just starting to be able to answer that question.

“I feel like, Isaiah, who’s seven and a half, he’s becoming more aware that it's not normal,” she told Sheinelle Jones in an interview that aired on TODAY Oct. 14 from Greenville, South Carolina, where the singer’s "Denim & Rhinestones Tour" kicks off Oct 15.

“He’ll go to school and someone will be like, ‘I saw your mom on TV last night,’” she said. “He’s just becoming more aware that his mom does something that’s not normal.’”

Carrie Underwood poses with husband Mike Fisher and their 3-year-old son Isaiah while receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 20, 2018. Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Underwood and her husband, retired hockey player Mike Fisher, are also parents of Jacob, 3. She says the kids will join her on tour when they’re not in school and she will fly to them when she has a day off.

“They’ll be out to visit. This tour, I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before. If there’s a way to get me home, even if it’s just for the day,” she said.

But the “Before He Cheats” singer says she's excited to get back to touring, sharing what she misses most about being on the road: “The crowds. I love to sing. When I’m onstage, I feel like I’m at home."

Underwood last toured before the pandemic for the “Cry Pretty Tour 360” in 2019, when her kids joined her for the tour.

“One of my favorite things about the #CryPrettyTour360 is having my family out on the road with me. I just hope I’m making my boys proud of their mama,” she captioned an Instagram photo posted September 2019 of Fisher holding Isaiah while she performs.

And while Underwood may not have what she calls a “normal” job, she does her best to let her kids feel normal.

In 2021, she was a beaming mom when Isaiah made his baseball debut, which she shared on Instagram, and earlier this year, she had a “Star Wars”-themed birthday party for him.

“My firstborn turned 7 today,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “How is that even possible? It has been so much fun to see this little dude grow! He has the biggest heart and the brightest smile.”

Underwood’s 43-city tour, which will take her across the United States, wraps up in March 2023.