Carrie Underwood celebrates son Isaiah’s 7th birthday with ‘Star Wars’ party

May the force be with you, young Isaiah!

And it sure looks like it is, based on photos shared on Instagram by the newly minted 7-year-old's mom, Carrie Underwood. The country superstar pulled out all the stops to give the Jedi fan a seventh birthday party he'd remember, including a "Star Wars" helmet-themed cake, a roller skating rink and a Mylar balloon Stormtrooper.

"My firstborn turned 7 today," she shared in the photo caption Sunday. "How is that even possible? It has been so much fun to see this little dude grow! He has the biggest heart and the brightest smile."

She added, "He is an old soul with a vintage style…wise beyond his years. He’s the kind of kid that would rather raise money for the kids at @danitaschildren than get gifts for himself! What 7 year old does that?!?! I am so blessed to be his mom and I can’t wait to see where God leads him in the years to come. Happy birthday, monkey! We love you!"

Isaiah is the elder of two children Underwood shares with husband Mike Fisher; Jacob is 3.

Carrie Underwood with husband Mike Fisher and son Isaiah at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2018. ROBYN BECK Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Isaiah's celebrations are known to be epic, especially when it comes to the cake. Last year, the theme was Power Rangers.

Meanwhile, little Jacob got a green "smash cake" for his first birthday in 2020, and dove right on in.

We're almost surprised Isaiah didn't go for a baseball-themed party. Last September, Underwood shared photos of his first ballgame on Instagram, noting, "I got more nervous watching him than I used to get when I watched his daddy play hockey!"

