Carrie Underwood’s boys attended her tour kickoff — but one ‘drifted off to dream land’

Carrie Underwood's little boys are their mom's biggest fans — even if one of them has trouble staying awake during her concerts.

The "Inside Your Heaven" singer, 39, who is mom to Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, posted a video on Instagram on Oct. 17 that showed her singing while hoisted on a swing in the air during the first date of her "Denim & Rhinestones Tour" in Greenville, South Carolina, two nights before.

In the audience below her, Isaiah is seen waving up at her and screaming, "Mommy!" — and also enthusiastically spelling out "M-O-M" — as he sits in the lap of a man who is presumably Underwood's husband, former pro hockey player Mike Fisher.

The country music superstar told fans in her caption, "My sweet boys came to see their mommy’s first show! Jakey caught a few songs, at least, before he drifted off to dream land…"

She gave a few more cute details in her video, writing, "One was blowing me kisses ... one was sleeping soundly."

Carrie Underwood watched her sons, Isaiah and Jacob, from the stage at a recent concert. "One was blowing me kisses ... one was sleeping soundly," she wrote on Instagram. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Fans hopped into the comments to gush over Underwood's cute video.

"Mommyyyy oh my heart! The sweetest!" one wrote, quoting little Isaiah.

"Awwwww, how precious. Making memories and seeing their beautiful mommy perform!" another wrote.

Another fan noted how impressed Isaiah must have been to see the gigantic audience. "I just cant imagine how he feels as he realizes they’re all there for his mom," wrote the fan.

Underwood recently opened up about how Isaiah has started to figure out that his mom is famous.

"I feel like Isaiah, who’s seven and a half, he’s becoming more aware that it’s not normal,” she revealed during an interview with TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones that aired Oct. 14.

“He’ll go to school and someone will be like, ‘I saw your mom on TV last night,’” she said. “He’s just becoming more aware that his mom does something that’s not normal.’”

The former "American Idol" champ went on to say Fisher and her sons will join her on the "Denim & Rhinestones Tour" when they’re not in school. She also plans to fly home to see them when she has a day off.

“They’ll be out to visit. This tour, I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before. If there’s a way to get me home, even if it’s just for the day,” she said.

Underwood's family also visited her during her last tour, the "Cry Pretty Tour 360," in 2019.

"One of my favorite things about the #CryPrettyTour360 is having my family out on the road with me," she captioned an Instagram photo in September 2019 that showed Fisher holding Isaiah at one of Underwood's concerts.

She added, "I just hope I’m making my boys proud of their mama."