Carrie Underwood celebrates 'miracle baby' Jacob's 1st birthday — see the photos

Carrie Underwood's youngest son, Jacob, turned 1 on Tuesday and to celebrate she shared photos of the birthday boy cramming himself full of cake!

The country music star, 36, posted a gallery of pics of little Jacob decked out in camouflage and going to town on a green birthday cake.

Jacob's seen sitting happily in a high chair and practically hugging his smash cake as he devours it. Luckily for fans, Underwood also included a before photo of the spectacular cake, which featured the likeness of a baby boy on top and Jacob's name written in green icing across the bottom.

"Happy birthday, Jacob! How are you already 1 year old? You are smiley, crazy, smart, soooo fast and into everything! And, apparently, you love cake!" the singer wrote to her son in the caption.

"I can’t wait to see your personality continue to shine! I have a good feeling you’re going to keep us all on our toes for years to come!" she continued. "I thank God for you each and every day. You are truly our miracle baby!!! Mommy loves you!"

Carrie Underwood and her husband, retired NHL star Mike Fisher, tied the knot in 2010. Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Underwood and hubby Mike Fisher welcomed Jacob in January 2019, gushing that their baby boy was a "little miracle." The couple are also parents to an older son, Isaiah, who turns 5 in February.

The "Good Girl" singer has been candid about how she eased up on herself after becoming a mom of two.

"I stopped trying to be perfect immediately," she told TODAY's Natalie Morales last April. "And I started putting one foot in front of the other, instead of trying to plan everything out — putting one foot in front of the other, and being on my journey, and being on my path and, you know, thinking about my end goal.

"And it really doesn't matter exactly when I reach that goal," Underwood added, "as long as I just keep putting one foot in front of the other."