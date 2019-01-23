Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 23, 2019, 8:17 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Erin Clements

Isaiah is a big brother!

Carrie Underwood welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Jacob Bryan Fisher, the 35-year-old singer announced on Instagram Wednesday.

"Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday...his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good..."

She also shared a trio of sweet family photos.

This is the second child for Underwood and her husband, NHL player Mike Fisher, who wed in 2010. The couple's first son, Isaiah Michael, will turn 4 in March.

Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards on June 6, 2018 in Nashville. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Underwood revealed the happy news that she was expecting baby No. 2 in an Instagram video back in August, telling fans, "Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond."

At the CMA Awards in November, she revealed that the bundle of joy would be a boy during some playful banter with co-host Brad Paisley.

The proud mom has also been sharing updates on her pregnancy via social media. In November, she tweeted that she was "officially" wearing Fisher's clothes in public, since hers no longer fit her expanding bump. In late December, she wrote "I can no longer tie my own shoes...So glad I have such sweet helpers!" alongside a cute video of her husband and son assisting with the task. And on Jan. 1, she celebrated the new year with a sweet photo of Isaiah resting his head on her belly while watching a movie.

Congratulations to the growing family.