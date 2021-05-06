IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Royal family celebrates Archie's 2nd birthday with photos and well-wishes

The son of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, received some birthday messages from his aunt and uncle, grandfather and great-grandmother on Thursday.
By Scott Stump

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is turning 2!

The British royal family, including Archie's aunt and uncle, grandfather and great-grandmother, wished a happy second birthday to the son of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on Thursday.

The Clarence House Instagram account, representing Archie's grandfather Prince Charles, shared a sweet photo of Charles looking on as Harry holds his son at Archie's christening.

"Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today. 🎂" the post reads.

Archie's great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, also shared her wishes in a post showing Harry and Meghan holding an infant Archie.

"Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today," the post on her Twitter account reads.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, also recognized their nephew on his special day with a family photo.

"Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today," they tweeted.

Archie's big day comes four days after his cousin, Princess Charlotte, the daughter of William and Kate, celebrated turning 6 years old.

Charlotte's younger brother, Prince Louis, also recently celebrated a birthday when he turned 3 at the end of April.

Archie, who already bears a strong resemblance to his father, is set to become a big brother, as Harry and Meghan are expecting their second child, a daughter, this summer.

It's been a year of big milestones for Archie, who took his first steps, saw snow for the first time, and spoke his first public words on his mom and dad's podcast in December.

The well-wishes for Archie's birthday from the royal family come after Harry returned to London last month to be with them for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral. It marked Harry's first time back in Britain since Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March portrayed the royal family in a harsh light.

Harry was seen chatting with his brother at the funeral after their grandfather was laid to rest. He then returned home to California, where he and Meghan moved last year after officially stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

