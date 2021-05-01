Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte!

It's hard to believe, but the young royal turns 6 Sunday. To mark the occasion, the royal family released new photos of the princess and they're simply adorable.

The photograph was taken by Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge this weekend in Norfolk.

In the photo, we see the princess more grown up than ever, wearing a purple dress with pink flowers.

Duchess of Cambridge

Royal watchers have watched the princess grow up in front of their eyes, and her parents have a tradition of unveiling new portraits of the sweet little girl on her birthday every year. More often than not, the former Kater Middleton takes the photos herself, and she's definitely honed some professional-level photography skills over the years.

For instance, the proud mom released a series of photos of Charlotte last year when she turned 5. In the precious snapshots, Charlotte is helping deliver food packages to isolated pensioners in their local area.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow.



The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area. pic.twitter.com/2scloP8BlF — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2020

In 2019, the former Kate Middleton took a series of darling portraits of her daughter at their family home in Norfolk and shared them on her 4th birthday.

She's growing up so fast! The Duchess of Cambridge / Reuters

Royal watchers got a fun twofer in 2018 when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a photo taken on Charlotte's 3rd birthday with her new baby brother at the time, Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace.



This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. pic.twitter.com/H5VVgIwRGp — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2018

Speaking of Louis, the toddler recently celebrated a birthday of his own and turned 3. To celebrate, William and Kate released the following photo of the adorable prince on a red bicycle.

The duchess snapped this photo of her youngest child. Duchess of Cambridge / Reuters

It's been a busy couple of weeks for the couple, who also celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday. To mark the milestone, they posted an adorable video montage of themselves playing with their three children.

Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C



📹 @will_warr pic.twitter.com/eWNw1E8FLB — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 29, 2021

While watching the video, it's hard not to notice that Charlotte looks so much like her mother. And much like Kate, the young princess has an amazing sense of style. Case in point? In 2020, when fashion house Gucci unveiled its fall-winter 2020-2021 line on the runway, onlookers couldn't help but notice that the collection looked like it might've been inspired by Charlotte.

This Gucci coatdress captures Charlotte's fashion sense, and this model captures her attitude. Getty Images

The 6-year-old is already a fashion star in our book, and we can't wait to see what the next year brings for her. Happy birthday, Charlotte!