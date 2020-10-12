Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal Archie took his first steps

Baby Archie is up and running!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that they were both in the room when their son took his first steps this year.

“We were both there for his first steps,” Prince Harry said during a virtual interview Sunday with activist Malala Yousafzai to celebrate International Day of the Girl. “His first run, his first fall, his first everything.”

Like many parents, the duke and duchess have been spending a lot of family time at home during the pandemic, which has given them more chances to bond with their son and witness his memorable milestones.

Archie is following in his dad's footsteps! Prince William helped Prince Harry take his first steps more than 30 years ago. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

“It’s just fantastic because, I think in so many ways, we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow,” the duchess said. “And in the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more externally and we’d miss a lot of those moments, so, I think, it’s been a lot of really good family time.”

The royal couple didn’t reveal when Archie walked for the first time, but it could've been sometime in the spring or early summer, as Archie celebrated his first birthday in May.

Yousafzai also asked the couple how they’ve been spending their time in general during the pandemic.

“On Zoom!” Harry said. “On conference calls, mostly.”

“But outside of that, with our little one,” Meghan chimed in.

The royal couple talked about the joys and challenges of parenting during another interview this month with the "Teenager Therapy" podcast for World Mental Health Day.

The duchess explained the context behind her emotional answer from an interview last year when an ITV reporter asked her if she was OK as she coped with being a new mom under intense media scrutiny.

“Especially as a woman, it's really, it's a lot, so you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed, it's...well, I guess I also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I'm OK,'' she answered at the time, appearing to fight back tears.

During the podcast, Meghan said when that interview took place last fall during her and Harry's tour of South Africa, she was feeling tired and overwhelmed.

"I was just about to give Archie a bath. I was exhausted,” she said, and Harry chimed in to add that his wife was breastfeeding at the time.

“It's like running a marathon," she continued. "So between every official engagement I was running back to make sure our son was fed. It was a lot, but at the very end the journalist asked me: 'Well, are you OK?' And I didn't realize that my answer would receive such an interest from around the world."

“I think it speaks to the fact that the reason it resonated with people is because everyone wants to be asked if they’re OK,” the duchess added about her honest response at the time.

Meghan and Harry have definitely faced challenges throughout the pandemic, but she said in her recent interview that she's currently "doing really well.”