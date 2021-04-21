Prince Harry returns home to California after attending Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry has returned home to California after spending the past week in the United Kingdom with the royal family for Prince Philip's funeral.

The Duke of Sussex has returned safely to his home in the Los Angeles area, TODAY has confirmed. He's back in the United States with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who did not accompany him on the trip as she's pregnant with their second child.

Prince Harry, shown arriving for the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, has returned back home to California. Victoria Jones / Getty Images

Harry is back in the U.S. as his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, celebrates a somber 95th birthday on Wednesday, just a few days after the funeral for her husband of 73 years.

Harry mourned the loss of Philip, who died at 99 on April 9, calling him "a man of service, honour and great humour" who was "cheeky right 'til the end," in a statement he released last week.

The trip overseas for the ceremonies also marked Harry's first time together with his older brother, Prince William, in more than a year. It also was the brothers' first time talking face to face since Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last month about why they broke away from the royal family.

William and Harry spent time talking together after their grandfather was laid to rest inside the royal vault at St. George's Chapel. They did not walk together at the start of the funeral procession, as Peter Phillips, 43, the oldest grandson of the queen and Prince Philip, walked between them.

Now back at home in California, Harry will be looking forward to the birth of a baby sister for their son, Archie. Harry also has taken a new job as an executive promoting greater dialogue around mental health for the startup company BetterUp.

