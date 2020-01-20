Prince Harry reveals baby Archie just saw snow for the 1st time

Prince Harry has made sure to savor the special moments with his baby son Archie, even during the "great sadness" of his stunning separation from the British royal family.

He remarked that his 8-month-old son with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, just saw snow for the first time during a speech at a charity dinner Sunday night in which he also spoke about he and his wife taking a step back from their royal duties.

Prince Harry shared how baby Archie saw snow for the first time in Canada and thought it was "bloody brilliant." sussexroyal/Instagram

As he spoke to supporters of Sentebale, a charity he co-founded in 2006 to help people in Africa affected by HIV and AIDS, he snuck in how much Archie enjoyed seeing snow during the family's recent time in Canada over the holidays.

"When I lost my mom 23 years ago, you took me under your wing,'' Harry said. "You looked out for me for so long. But the media is a powerful force. And my hope is one day, our collective support for each other can be more powerful, because this is so much bigger than just us.

"It has been our privilege to serve you, and we will continue to lead a life of service. So in that respect, nothing changes. It has also been a privilege to meet so many of you, and to feel your excitement for our son, Archie, who saw snow for the first time the other day and thought it was bloody brilliant."

Harry also spoke about the emotional decision to break from the royal family, which includes the couple no longer using public funds, repaying nearly $3 million in public money for renovations to their London home and no longer using their HRH titles.

"Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve,'' he said. "For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this.

"It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as this goes, there really was no other option."

There may be plenty of snow in Archie's future as the couple plans to spend time living in Canada, where the former Meghan Markle has been living with Archie in recent weeks since the bombshell announcement.