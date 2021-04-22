Prince Louis is 3! See new photo in honor of his birthday

Prince Louis is feeling the love on his big day.

The toddler turns 3 on Friday and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a picture of their youngest child to celebrate the milestone. The photo shows a smiling Louis on a red bicycle while wearing a backpack.

It was snapped at Kensington Palace by the former Kate Middleton before he left for his first day of nursery at the Willocks Nursery School in London.

The duchess snapped this photo of her youngest child on Wednesday. Duchess of Cambridge / Reuters

The shots follow the routine set in motion after photos of him were shared when he turned 2, as well as when he turned 1 in 2019.

Last month, Louis, his brother, Prince George, 7, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, 5, wrote cards for late grandmother Princess Diana on Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom that the palace shared on Instagram.

“Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William,” the caption read in part.

Louis' card included what looked like a heart filled with finger paint and a series of animal stickers, with his name on the bottom righthand side of the paper.

The world also got a look at the three tots last October when they asked British environmentalist David Attenborough questions in a video the palace posted.

“What animal do you like?” Louis asked.

During a rare public appearance last September, Louis was decked out in a blue merino wool jumper from Wild & Gorgeous, navy shorts, knee socks and dress shoes. The sweater may have been worn by George in 2016, proving even royal siblings may not necessarily be above hand-me-downs.

And, like many other people, Louis, who lost his great-grandfather Prince Philip earlier this month, has also had to deal with the pandemic this last year, which has has been a challenge.

"I was just saying, Louis doesn't understand social distancing,” the duchess said during an interview last July with the U.K. morning show "BBC Breakfast." “So he goes out wanting to cuddle everything and particularly any babies younger than him."