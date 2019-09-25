Baby Archie may not officially have a royal title, but he looks an awful lot like a prince.

The 4-month-old son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked like the spitting image of his dad, Prince Harry, during the royal family's trip to South Africa this week.

Seeing Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, hold her son while the royal couple paid a visit to legendary anti-apartheid activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Wednesday also reminded some of Princess Diana holding a baby Harry in the 1980s.

On Tuesday, the former Meghan Markle channeled the late Princess Diana herself when she wore a cream-colored headscarf during a visit to a mosque in South Africa that harked back to a similar scarf worn by Diana in 1996 during a visit to a hospital in Pakistan.

Princess Diana wore a headscarf at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in Lahore, Pakistan, in 1996. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visited the first and oldest mosque in South Africa in Cape Town, South Africa, on Tuesday. Reuters

Harry and Meghan were at the District Six Museum in Cape Town on Monday when a former local resident asked them about their son, and they let her know that he was sleeping.

On their second day in South Africa, the couple celebrated Heritage Day, according to an updated posted on Instagram.

Finally on Wednesday they gave everyone a much-anticipated glimpse at their baby son and his royal resemblance to his dad!