Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is only 19 months old, and he's already a podcaster.

The son of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, made his adorable audio debut in a special edition of the royal couple's Archewell Audio podcast which was released on Spotify Tuesday.

Young Archie joined his parents on their new podcast. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Right near the end of the 33-minute holiday special, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tell Archie that he can speak into the microphone.

"Archie, is it fun?" Meghan asked.

"Fun?" Archie questioned.

"Fun!" Meghan said.

Harry then leads his son into sending everyone good wishes ahead of Friday's holiday.

"After me," he said. "Ready? Happy ..."

"Happy," Archie repeated.

"New," the duke and duchess said.

"New ... Year," Archie said.

"Yay!" Meghan replied.

"Boom," Harry added before laughing.

Archie can then be heard giggling with joy after his podcast debut.

The sweet moment is the latest glimpse of Archie from the royal couple after he made an appearance in this year's Christmas card, showing off a head full of red hair just like his dad.

It's been an eventful year for the family, headlined by their historic decision in January to "step back" from their duties as senior members of the British royal family. They also temporarily moved to Canada before relocating to their current home in California, where they have created a nonprofit endeavor named Archewell and done some charity work as they settle into their local community.

Archie has been hitting plenty of milestones of his own, including taking his first steps in October, five months after he celebrated his first birthday.

Now he can add first-time podcaster to the list. The special edition of the show also includes a collection of stories from a host of guests on the show, including performing legend and singer Elton John, entertainment mogul and actor Tyler Perry, tennis star Naomi Osaka and late-night TV host James Corden.