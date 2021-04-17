William and Harry share a touching moment together after Prince Philip's funeral

Prince William and Prince Harry walked together and chatted after their grandfather, Prince Philip, was laid to rest inside the royal vault at St. George's Chapel.

While the day was about their grandfather and his extraordinary life, the world was also carefully watching to see how or even if the two brothers might interact with each other on camera.

The funeral service marked the first time they were reunited in more than a year and after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's revealing interview about why they left the royal family.

Harry exited St. George's Chapel and walked alongside his brother and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. The brothers then broke away and appeared to continue to have a cordial chat as Catherine walked with other relatives who attended the limited gathering.

William, Harry and Kate walked together as they left St. George's Chapel. NBC

The moment of family unity excited plenty of people on Twitter.

"William, Harry & Kate walking together and chatting after the funeral...all the feels," one person wrote.

William, Harry & Kate walking together and chatting after the funeral...all the feels. #PrincePhilipfuneral pic.twitter.com/ZjuxdU42Zr — Ektm (@hrhektm) April 17, 2021

"Such a beautiful scene to see Harry, William and Kate all talking and walking beside each other after the funeral service. #williamandharry," another viewer added.

Such a beautiful scene to see Harry, William and Kate all talking and walking beside each other after the funeral service. #williamandharry — Alicia 🇦🇺 (@Alicia55172786) April 17, 2021

The brothers did not walk together at the start of the funeral procession. Earlier this week, a royal spokesperson confirmed that Peter Phillips, 42, the oldest grandson of the Queen and Prince Philip, would walk between William and Harry.

Members of the royal family, including Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind Prince Philip's funeral on the way to St. George's Chapel. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

There has been tension between the two brothers following Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, where they discussed everything from a general lack of support and racism in the royal family to how it was Catherine who made Meghan cry before her wedding, not the other way around.

Last month, it was revealed that Harry had spoken with his brother and father after the interview. While the lines of communication were opened, the family still has plenty of healing to do.

Related: