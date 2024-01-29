90 love quotes for her, to show how much you care

The wonderful thing about love — well, one of the many beautiful things about it — is how it has persisted over time, continuing to be a profound part of human existence. Each experience of love is beautiful and unique to the individual, but the emotions are universal. Love quotes are a remarkable example of this, and provide a way to show the enduring nature your love.

Think about that remarkable woman in your life. There are so many love quotes for her that you can use to express how she makes you feel. There are love quotes for her from movies, like the iconic line in “When Harry Met Sally,” delivered by Harry Burns: “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.”

Love songs have long been a way to tell someone how you feel, whether through a mixtape or playlist. Take this line in “Lovesong” by The Cure: “Whenever I’m alone with you, You make me feel like I am home again.” It hits you right in the feels, doesn’t it?

Alas, there are seemingly endless love quotes to help you explore the power and beauty of your relationship. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best love quotes for her from books, songs, movies and everyday life.

Best overall love quotes for her

“Take me into your loving arms. Kiss me under the light of a thousand stars. Place your hand on my beating heart.” — Ed Sheeran, “Thinking Out Loud”

“In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.” — Maya Angelou

“Nobody has ever measured, even poets, how much a heart can hold.” — Zelda Fitzgerald

“It is a curious thought, but it is only when you see people looking ridiculous that you realize just how much you love them.” ― Agatha Christie, “Agatha Christie: An Autobiography”

“When you’re lucky enough to meet your one person, then life takes a turn for the best. It can’t get better than that.” — John Krasinski

“To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides.” — David Viscott

“There is no remedy for love but to love more.” — Henry David Thoreau

“You can’t blame gravity for falling in love.” ― Albert Einstein

“There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved.” — George Sand

“I am nothing special, of this I am sure. I am a common man with common thoughts and I’ve led a common life. There are no monuments dedicated to me and my name will soon be forgotten, but I’ve loved another with all my heart and soul, and to me, this has always been enough.” ― Nicholas Sparks, “The Notebook”

“I am so in love with you that there isn’t anything else.” ― Ernest Hemingway

“Being with you and not being with you is the only way I have to measure time.” ― Jorge Luis Borges

“Ain’t no moment like when I’m holding onto you.” — Miranda Lambert, “Holding Onto You”

“You don’t love someone for their looks, or their clothes, or for their fancy car, but because they sing a song only you can hear.” — Oscar Wilde

“For it was not into my ear you whispered, but into my heart. It was not my lips you kissed, but my soul.” ― Judy Garland

“How long will I love you? As long as stars are above you, and longer if I can.” — Ellie Goulding, “How Long Will I Love You”

“The one thing we can never get enough of is love. And the one thing we never give enough of is love.” ― Henry Miller

“If you find someone you love in your life, then hang on to that love.” — Princess Diana

“Love has nothing to do with what you are expecting to get — only with what you are expecting to give — which is everything.” — Katharine Hepburn

“To be brave is to love someone unconditionally, without expecting anything in return.” — Madonna

“The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” — Audrey Hepburn

Love quotes from movies

“To me, you are perfect.” — Mark, “Love Actually”

“What do you want? You want the moon? Just say the word and I’ll throw a lasso around it and pull it down.” ― George Bailey, “It’s A Wonderful Life”

“Whatever happens tomorrow, or for the rest of my life, I’m happy now…because I love you.” — Phil Connors, “Groundhog Day”

“I like you very much, just as you are.” — Mark Darcy, “Bridget Jones’s Diary”

“When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” — Harry Burns, “When Harry Met Sally”

“I love you. I knew it the minute I met you. I’m sorry it took so long for me to catch up. I just got stuck.” — Patrizio “Pat” Solitano Jr., “Silver Linings Playbook”

“That moment, when you kiss someone and everything around becomes hazy and the only thing in focus is you and this person and you realize that that person is the only person that you’re supposed to kiss for the rest of your life.” — Josie Geller, “Never Been Kissed”

“Medicine, law, business, engineering, these are noble pursuits and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love, these are what we stay alive for.” — John Keating “Dead Poets Society”

“You are my greatest adventure.” — Mr. Incredible, “The Incredibles”

“The heart is not like a box that gets filled up; it expands in size the more you love.” — Samantha, “Her”

“In my opinion, the best thing you can do is find someone who loves you for exactly what you are. Good mood, bad mood, ugly, pretty, handsome, what have you.” — Mac MacGuff, “Juno”

“You complete me.” — Jerry Maguire, “Jerry Maguire”

“I can’t see anything I don’t like about you.” — Joel Barish, “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”

“A magnificence that comes out of your eyes, in your voice, in the way you stand there, in the way you walk. You’re lit from within.” — Macaulay Connor, “The Philadelphia Story”

“I hope it’s okay if I love you forever.” — Ally Maine, “A Star Is Born”

“I’m scared of walking out of this room and never feeling the rest of my whole life the way I feel when I’m with you.” — Baby Houseman, “Dirty Dancing”

Love quotes from books

“If you remember me, then I don’t care if everyone else forgets.” ― Haruki Murakami, “Kafka on the Shore”

“Our love is like the wind...I can’t see it, but I sure can feel it.” ― Nicholas Sparks, “A Walk to Remember”

“A true soul mate is probably the most important person you’ll ever meet, because they tear down your walls and smack you awake.” — Elizabeth Gilbert, “Eat, Pray, Love”

“So, I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you.” — Paulo Coelho, “The Alchemist”

“Love takes off the masks that we fear we cannot live without and know we cannot live within.” ― James Baldwin, “The Fire Next Time”

“No measure of time with you will be long enough, but we’ll start with forever.” — Stephenie Meyer, “Breaking Dawn”

“Love is not just looking at each other, it’s looking in the same direction.” ― Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, “Wind, Sand and Stars”

“I love you more than one more day.” — Joan Didion, “The Year of Magical Thinking”

“You don’t love someone because they’re perfect, you love them in spite of the fact that they’re not.” — Jodi Picoult, “My Sister’s Keeper”

“In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you.” ― Virginia Woolf, “Selected Diaries”

“I wish you to know you have been the last dream of my soul.” — Charles Dickens, “A Tale of Two Cities”

“If I loved you less, I might be able to talk about it more.” — Jane Austen, “Emma”

“This is true love. You think this happens every day?” — William Goldman, “The Princess Bride”

“You’ve touched me without even touching me.” — Rupi Kaur, “Milk and Honey”

“I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone.” — J.R.R. Tolkien, “The Fellowship of the Ring”

“As he read, I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once.” ― John Green, “The Fault in Our Stars”

“He knew that when he kissed this girl, and forever wed his unutterable visions to her perishable breath, his mind would never romp again like the mind of God.” ― F. Scott Fitzgerald, “The Great Gatsby”

“To love or have loved, that is enough. Ask nothing further. There is no other pearl to be found in the dark folds of life.” ― Victor Hugo, “Les Misérables”

“If I had a flower for every time I thought of you...I could walk through my garden forever.” — Alfred Tennyson, “Queen Mary”

“My heart is, and always will be, yours.” ― Jane Austen, “Sense and Sensibility”

“I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow.” — Leo Christopher, “Sleeping in Chairs”

“Love is just a word until someone comes along and gives it meaning.” — Paulo Coehlo, “Aleph”

“I love you the way a drowning man loves air. And it would destroy me to have you just a little.” ― Rae Carson, “The Crown of Embers”

“True love is rare, and it’s the only thing that gives life real meaning.” — Nicholas Sparks, “Message in a Bottle”

“I see you everywhere, in the stars, in the river; to me you’re everything that exists; the reality of everything.” — Virginia Woolf, “Night & Day”

“Every atom of your flesh is as dear to me as my own: in pain and sickness it would still be dear. Your mind is my treasure, and if it were broken, it would be my treasure still.” ― Charlotte Brontë, “Jane Eyre”

Love quotes from songs

“Some day, when I’m awfully low, when the world is cold, I will feel a glow just thinking of you and the way you look tonight.” — Frank Sinatra, “The Way You Look Tonight”

“I hope you don’t mind that I put down in words how wonderful life is while you’re in the world.” — Elton John, “Your Song”

“When I see your face / There’s not a thing that I would change / ‘Cause you’re amazing / Just the way you are.” — Bruno Mars, “Just the Way You Are (Amazing)”

“She acts like summer and walks like rain / Reminds me that there’s a time to change” — Train, “Drops of Jupiter”

“I’m so in love that I might stop breathing.” — Taylor Swift, “Paris”

“I love you best. You’re not like the rest.” — Little River Band, “Lady”

“Give me your answer, fill in a form / Mine for evermore / Will you still need me, will you still feed me / When I’m sixty-four?” — The Beatles, “When I’m Sixty-Four”

“I love you more than I have ever found a way to say to you.” —Ben Folds, “The Luckiest”

“At last, the skies above are blue. My heart was wrapped up in clover, the night I looked at you.” — Etta James, “At Last”

“I will be the one to kiss you at night / I will love you until the end of time.” — Beyoncé, “End of Time”

“I’m so in love with you. Whatever you want to do is all right with me. ‘Cause you make me feel so brand new, and I want to spend my life with you.” — Al Green, “Let’s Stay Together”

“I know some people search the world to find something like what we have.” — Alicia Keys, “No One”

“You’re my sun, my moon, my guiding star. My kind of wonderful, that’s what you are.” — Barry White, “You’re The First, The Last, My Everything”

“Whenever I’m alone with you, You make me feel like I am home again.” — The Cure, “Lovesong”

“Love is the answer / At least for most of the questions in my heart.” — Jack Johnson, “Better Together”

“My every wish and every dream somehow became reality, when you brought the sunlight, completed my whole life.” — Mariah Carey, “Thank God I Found You”

“When my soul was in the lost and found / You came along to claim it.” — Carole King, “Natural Woman”

“I can’t fall in love without you.” — Zara Larsson, “I Can’t Fall In Love Without You”

“When you put your arms around me, you let me know there’s nothing in this world I can’t do.” — Keith Urban, “Somebody Like You”

“Wanna hear your beating heart tonight / Before the bleeding sun comes alive.” — Ellie Goulding, “Beating Heart”

“And I’d give up forever to touch you, ‘cause I know that you feel me somehow. You’re the closest to heaven that I’ll ever be and I don’t wanna go home right now.” — Goo Goo Dolls, “Iris”