30 inspirational mom quotes to lift up all mothers

Moms inspire us every single day. Whether they are balancing schedules, acting as a chauffeur or making sure everyone is fed, moms deserve to be celebrated.

While there are plenty of ways to celebrate moms — and the love we have for them — sometimes moms need their own uplift.

If you're looking for a little lift yourself, or a way to honor your own mom or grandmother, an inspirational mom quote might be exactly what you need.

These inspirational quotes from celebrities to authors are sure to make all moms and mother figures smile.

30 Inspirational Mom Quotes

Looking to honor your own mom? Need a quote to brighten a fellow mom's day? Whatever you’re searching for, we’ve got the inspirational quotes you need to energize all the moms in your life:

“Mother is the heartbeat in the home; and without her, there seems to be no heartthrob.” —Leroy Brownlow

“I can imagine no heroism greater than motherhood.” —Lance Conrad, “The Price of Creation”

“Only mothers can think of the future ― because they give birth to it in their children.” ―Maxim Gorky

“A mother’s arms are made of tenderness, and children sleep soundly in the them.” ―Victor Hugo

“A mother is not a person to lean on, but a person to make leaning unnecessary.” ―Dorothy Canfield Fisher

“You can feel when your mom’s proud of you. You can feel the love.” —Jimmy Fallon

“Becoming a mother has made me next-level confident. I’ve never felt more empowered.” —Kelly Clarkson

“Such a mysterious business, motherhood. How brave a woman must be to embark on it.” ―M.L. Stedman, “The Light Between Oceans”

“If I have done anything in life worth attention, I feel sure that I inherited the disposition from my mother.” —Booker T. Washington

“The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation.” —James E. Faust

“Motherhood is near to divinity. It is the highest, holiest service to be assumed by mankind.” —Howard W. Hunter

“Motherhood: All love begins and ends there.” —Robert Browning

“There is no greater good in all the world than motherhood. The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation.” —James E. Faust

“To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow.” — Maya Angelou

“A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dates all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path.” —Agatha Christie

“At the end of the day my most important job is still mom-in-chief.” —Michelle Obama

“Whatever else is unsure in this stinking dunghill of a world a mother’s love is not.” —James Joyce

“Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall; A mother’s secret hope outlives them all.” —Oliver Wendell Holmes

“All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” —Abraham Lincoln

“Mother is a verb. It’s something you do. Not just who you are.” —Dorothy Canfield Fisher

“[Motherhood is] the biggest gamble in the world. It is the glorious life force. It’s huge and scary — it’s an act of infinite optimism.” — Gilda Radner

“Mothers and their children are in a category all their own. There’s no bond so strong in the entire world. No love so instantaneous and forgiving.” —Gail Tsukiyama

“Having children just puts the whole world into perspective. Everything else just disappears.” —Kate Winslet

“It’s the job that I take most seriously in my life and I think it’s the hardest job.” —Debra Messing

“I’ve never had more appreciation for anyone in my entire life until I became a mom.” —Chrissy Teigen

“Only mothers can think of the future because they give birth to it in their children.” —Maxim Grosky

“I believe the choice to become a mother is the choice to become one of the greatest spiritual teachers there is.” —Oprah Winfrey

“Of all the rights of women, the greatest is to be a mother.” —Lin Yutang

“My mom smiled at me. Her smile kind of hugged me.”―R.J. Palacio, "Wonder"

“The truth is that no matter how old we are, as long as our mothers are alive, we want our mother.” —Goldie Hawn

Related video: