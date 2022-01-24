40 Valentine’s Day quotes to share with your beloved

St. Valentine was a Roman priest who lived during the third century and, depending on who you ask, may have been a beekeeper and also a wedding officiant who performed secret ceremonies.

We imagine he’d be pretty surprised to see how things turned out, as his feast day is now Valentine's Day, all about all the candy, splurgy dinners and, of course, those cards filled with words of love or friendship. Need some fodder for your own missive? Whether you’re aiming for something funny, catchy, dramatic or sexy, the romantic quotes below will make your Valentine’s Day card (or text, or Instagram post!) unforgettable.

"You can't buy happiness but you can buy chocolate, and that's kind of the same thing." - Author Unknown

"If I had a flower for every time I thought of you ... I could walk through my garden forever." - Author unknown

"Life is always brighter when I'm by your side." - Michelle Obama

"True love is like ghosts, which everyone talks about and few have seen." - François de La Rochefoucauld

"I was in love with loving." - St. Augustine

"If it is true that there are as many minds are there are heads, then there are as many kinds of love as there are hearts." - Leo Tolstoy

"Who can give law to lovers? Love is a greater law to itself." - Boethius