35 fatherhood quotes that embody the special role of dads

Dads deserve all the love, even if they don't always show their sentimental side.

Fatherhood quotes, whether written in a quick text or in a card, are a great way to show the men in your life just how much you care.

As William Shakespeare once said, “It is a wise father that knows his own child.”

On the topic of fatherhood, John Legend famously told Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" in 2017 about his kids: "They didn’t do anything, they just exist and you love them completely, but it’s not built on anything other than their existence."

And Jimmy Fallon called becoming a father "the greatest thing that has ever happened to me."

Whether you want to honor your dad with a sweet quote to put in a card or need a little inspiration for yourself, here are 35 fatherhood quotes to enjoy from famous personalities, authors, poets and beyond.

35 Fatherhood Quotes

Let your heart do the talking and show your appreciation for dads with these powerful fatherhood quotes: