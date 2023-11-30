Think about that special guy in your life — have you ever gathered any love quotes for him? Sharing and receiving declarations of love is a beautiful act that creates a long-lasting sense of appreciation.

Take Baby Houseman saying, “I’m scared of walking out of this room and never feeling the rest of my whole life the way I feel when I’m with you.” The power it holds resonates long after the credits role in “Dirty Dancing.” The same is true for Emily Brontë’s heart-melting line in “Wuthering Heights”: “Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.”

While you can always share how you feel in your own words, there’s something so beautiful about using a love quote that shows how human it is to care so deeply. Thankfully, there is no shortage of amazing love quotes from movies, books or songs.

Once you pick a great quote, there are so many lovely ways you can share these sentiments, such as a Post-it note left on his favorite coffee mug or written in an anniversary card. It might even be as simple as a midday text to show you’re thinking about him.

The big question is, which of the many incredible love quotes out there will you choose? Here are some of our favorite love quotes for him.

Best overall love quotes

“In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.” — Maya Angelou

“I hope it’s okay if I love you forever.” — Ally Maine, “A Star Is Born”

“Nobody has ever measured, even poets, how much a heart can hold.” — Zelda Fitzgerald

“For it was not into my ear you whispered, but into my heart. It was not my lips you kissed, but my soul.” ― Judy Garland

“Love makes your soul crawl out from its hiding place.” — Zora Neale Hurston

“If I had a flower for every time I thought of you...I could walk through my garden forever.” — Alfred Tennyson, “Queen Mary”

“If you remember me, then I don’t care if everyone else forgets.” ― Haruki Murakami, “Kafka on the Shore”

“If you find someone you love in your life, then hang on to that love.” — Princess Diana

Love quotes from movies

“You are my greatest adventure.” — Mr. Incredible, “The Incredibles”

“I like you very much, just as you are.” — Mark Darcy, “Bridget Jones’s Diary”

“You had me at ‘hello.’” — Dorothy Boyd, “Jerry Maguire”

“What do you want? You want the moon? Just say the word and I’ll throw a lasso around it and pull it down.” ― George Bailey, “It’s A Wonderful Life”

“When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” — Harry Burns, “When Harry Met Sally”

“I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.” — Anna Scott, “Notting Hill”

“The heart is not like a box that gets filled up; it expands in size the more you love.” — Samantha, “Her”

“That moment, when you kiss someone and everything around becomes hazy and the only thing in focus is you and this person and you realize that that person is the only person that you’re supposed to kiss for the rest of your life.” — Josie Geller, “Never Been Kissed”

“To me, you are perfect.” — Mark, “Love Actually”

“I’m scared of walking out of this room and never feeling the rest of my whole life the way I feel when I’m with you.” — Baby Houseman, “Dirty Dancing”

Love quotes from books

“I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once.” — John Green, “The Fault in Our Stars”

“You should be kissed and often, and by someone who knows how.” ― Margaret Mitchell, “Gone with the Wind”

“Love is not just looking at each other, it’s looking in the same direction.” ― Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, “Wind, Sand and Stars”

“Who, being loved, is poor? Oh, no one. I hate my riches. They are a burden...” ― Oscar Wilde, “A Woman of No Importance”

“In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you.” ― Virginia Woolf, “Selected Diaries”

“I am nothing special, of this I am sure. I am a common man with common thoughts and I’ve led a common life. There are no monuments dedicated to me and my name will soon be forgotten, but I’ve loved another with all my heart and soul, and to me, this has always been enough..” ― Nicholas Sparks, “The Notebook”

“I wish you to know you have been the last dream of my soul.” — Charles Dickens, “A Tale of Two Cities”

“You are my heart, my life, my one and only thought.” ― Arthur Conan Doyle, “The White Company”

“My heart is, and always will be, yours.” ― Jane Austen, “Sense and Sensibility”

“Every atom of your flesh is as dear to me as my own: in pain and sickness it would still be dear. Your mind is my treasure, and if it were broken, it would be my treasure still.” ― Charlotte Brontë, “Jane Eyre”

“I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow.” — Leo Christopher, “Sleeping in Chairs”

“To love or have loved, that is enough. Ask nothing further. There is no other pearl to be found in the dark folds of life.” ― Victor Hugo, “Les Misérables”

“The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. And that’s what you’ve given me. That’s what I’d hoped to give you forever” ― Nicholas Sparks, “The Notebook”

“Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” — Emily Brontë, “Wuthering Heights”

Love quotes from songs

“Your love is better than ice cream.” — Sarah McLachlan, “Ice”

“I will be the one to kiss you at night / I will love you until the end of time.” — Beyoncé, “End of Time”

“I hope you don’t mind that I put down in words how wonderful life is while you’re in the world.” — Elton John, "Your Song"

“When you say you love me, know I love you more.” — Miley Cyrus, “Adore You”

“Whenever I’m alone with you, You make me feel like I am home again.” — The Cure, “Lovesong”

“Take me to your heart, for it’s there that I belong.” — Elvis Presley, “Love Me Tender”

“When you put your arms around me, you let me know there’s nothing in this world I can’t do.” — Keith Urban, “Somebody Like You”

“You are the best thing, that’s ever been mine.” — Taylor Swift, “Mine”

“If you fall I will catch you, I’ll be waiting...time after time.” — Cyndi Lauper, “Time After Time”

“Now, you’re lifting me up ’stead of holding me down / Stealing my heart ’stead of stealing my crown.” — Kacey Musgraves, “Butterflies”

“Some day, when I’m awfully low, when the world is cold, I will feel a glow just thinking of you and the way you look tonight.” — Frank Sinatra, “The Way You Look Tonight”

“I can’t fall in love without you.” — Zara Larsson, “I Can’t Fall In Love Without You”

“But nothing’s greater than the rush that comes with your embrace / And in this world of loneliness, I see your face.” — Leona Lewis, “Bleeding Love”

“You’re still the one I run to, the one that I belong to. You’re still the one I want for life.” — Shania Twain, “You’re Still The One”

“It’s you, it’s you, it’s all for you, everything I do. I tell you all the time, Heaven is a place on Earth where you tell me all the things you want to do.” — Lana Del Rey, “Video Games”