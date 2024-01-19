50 common hyperbole examples to use in your everyday life

You may have vague recollections of hyperbole from high school English or Language Arts classes. Or, perhaps you’re a seasoned writer looking to add more hyperbole examples to your arsenal. Maybe, instead, you’re trying to teach the literary device to a young writer. Whatever the case, we’re ready to teach you all about hyperbole — whether it’s your first time acquainting yourself with the concept, or you feel like you’ve been there, done hyperbole and are simply seeking some clever new additions.

First, if you’ve read this far and you’re still wondering “what exactly is hyperbole?,” then let’s not make you read a mile-long block of text without the formal definition. Per Merriam-Webster, hyperbole is defined as “extravagant exaggeration.” Dictionary.com defines hyperbole as “obvious and intentional exaggeration” or “an extravagant statement or figure of speech not intended to be taken literally, as ‘to wait an eternity.’” We repeat: This figure of speech is not meant to be taken literally. Just because you’re “so hungry you could eat a horse” … doesn’t mean you actually want to eat a horse.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 50 holy grail hyperbole examples — some are as sweet as sugar, and some will make you laugh out loud.

50 common hyperbole examples