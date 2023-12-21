IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Indulge in triple chocolate brownies and the perfect lemon tart

Your holiday dessert table just got a lot more elegant.
By Matt Adlard

YouTuber and self-taught pastry chef Matt Adlard is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to whip up a couple of his favorite sweet treats from his cookbook "Bake It Better: 70 Show-Stopping Recipes to Level Up Your Baking Skills." He demonstrates how to make a perfectly creamy lemon tart and over-the-top brownies with dark chocolate glaze and rich ganache.

My Dad's Lemon Tart
Matt Adlard

I have to say, this is the greatest lemon tart you’ll ever eat. Believe me, I’ve tried to­ find better, but nothing compares. This is a recipe I grew up with, which I made a few small improvements to (sorry Dad!), giving it the perfect balance of citrus and sweet, with an incredibly smooth finish. I often serve it with crème fraîche, or for some crunch, brulée the top with sugar.

Triple Chocolate Brownie Fingers
Matt Adlard

This is one of those desserts that looks so elegant from the piping, but it’s sneaky-easy to pull together. We dress up basic brownies using a simple chocolate glaze around the outside and then pipe a whipped chocolate ganache on top.

Matt Adlard

Matt Adlard