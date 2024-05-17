25 AANHPI Heritage Month quotes that will inspire you this May

May officially marks the start of Asian American, Native Hawaiian & Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month.

Whether you plan to visit a museum, brush up on your historical knowledge, or attend a local festival or parade, there are plenty of ways to celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month throughout the month and year.

This month is also the perfect time to learn more about the AANHPI community's cultural contributions to modern film, music, and literature.

If you’re looking for a May beach read or book club pick, check out “The Namesake” by Jhumpa Lahiri, “Free Food for Millionaires” by Min Jin Lee, and “The Joy Luck Club” by Amy Tan.

Actors and directors like Jon M. Chu, Sandra Oh, and Constance Wu have spoken about their commitment to AANHPI representation in the movies. “Crazy Rich Asians” is the perfect rom-com to watch on your next date, while "Moana" is a guaranteed hit for family movie night.

Ahead of AANHPI Heritage Month, we compiled a list of quotes from writers, actors, athletes, designers, and activists that reflect the strength and perseverance of the AANHPI community.

25 inspirational quotes for AANHPI Heritage Month

“My mother had a saying: ‘You may be the first to do many things, but make sure you’re not the last.’” — Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States

“It’s important to give others a sense of hope that it is possible and you can come from really different places in the world and find your own place in the world that’s unique for yourself.” — Amy Tan, author

“I have the absolute confidence not to be number two, but then I have enough sense to realize that there can be no number one.” — Bruce Lee, martial artist and actor

“I sometimes get DMs from little girls being like, ‘I’ve never seen someone who looked like me in your position.’ And I’m literally going to cry. Like just thinking about it. I feel like I grew up never seeing that.” — Olivia Rodrigo, singer

"As the first Hmong woman to win gold on the US gymnastics team, I’m proud to inspire the next generation of Asian American women to break molds and dream bigger dreams than they ever thought possible." — Sunisa Lee, Olympic gymnast

“Success isn’t about the end result, it’s about what you learn along the way.” — Vera Wang, fashion designer

“The question of identity is always a difficult one, but especially so for those who are culturally displaced, as immigrants are, or those who grow up in two worlds simultaneously, as is the case for their children.” — Jhumpa Lahiri, author

“I like to use the hard times in the past to motivate me today.” — Dwayne Johnson, actor and professional wrestler

“We have a new generation of storytellers coming up. We have a little bit more freedom to write and talk about what we want to write and talk about. We aren’t as afraid it’s all going to go away if we wake up. It’s been thrilling for me just to have been able to be a part of that.” — Sandra Oh, actor

“My core perspectives stem from a deep belief in the promise of democracy and our rights to sit at the table and express our views and needs. This cannot happen if the people/community are not educated and organized with you. AAPIs should not be invisible, silent or marginalized!” — May Chen, labor organizer

“In this business specifically, there are a lot of white people telling the stories of minorities. You have to be the one to say that’s not right or accurate and lead them back to the line.” — Olivia Munn, actor

“We live in a very multicultural society, and there are many layers to identifying with the culture and identifying with your racial makeup, and sometimes being mixed, you tend towards one more than the other, but it doesn’t mean that you can’t embrace both.” — Henry Golding, actor

“Over the years, I’ve been asked why I didn’t hold back as the ‘model minority’ stereotype dictates, to avoid being the nail that sticks out. Here’s why: I’ve always believed that if you can possibly make a positive difference in this world, why wouldn’t any caring person do so? We have the power of our voices. If not now, when?” — Helen Zia, journalist and activist

“Follow your passions, and tell the stories that you want to tell. If the passion is there, and creativity, then the audience will find it.” — Jenny Han, author

“I am the type of person who wears her heart on her sleeve and have been blessed to have been involved in projects which celebrate my AAPI and specifically my Hawaiian heritage. I will continue to do this so that AAPI children have more heroines and people they can look up to.” — Auli’i Cravalho, actor

“Sometimes films ignore other points of view because it’s simpler to tell the story that way, but the more genuine and sympathetic you are to different points of view and situations, the more real the story is.” — Ang Lee, filmmaker

“There’s more Asian Americans creating opportunities for other Asian Americans and that’s a really great thing. People obsess about casting and representation, but really all the real work is behind the camera.” — Ali Wong, comedian

“People used to say, ‘Oh, well, she can’t carry a show. She can’t carry a movie.’ But that’s why it was hard for Asian Americans — they couldn’t carry a show or movie because nobody had ever let them.” — Constance Wu, actor

“Part of being a musician is reporting on what you experience. If you deliberately limit your experiences, your reporting will be limited.” — Yo-Yo Ma, cellist

“Everything you make is being made by every single experience you’ve ever had in your whole life, and on top of that, things you were born with.” — Maya Lin, architect and designer