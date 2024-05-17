IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

125 food puns that are cheesy and grate

Perfect for any and all occasions, these puns are positively soup-er.
By Sarah Lemire

We hate to brag, but when it comes to dad jokes, we're kind of a big dill. In fact, we like to think that our one-liners are, well, soup-er.

Did you catch the food puns right there? Oh sure, they might be cheesy, but we think they're grate. In fact, we love silly food puns so much, we've collected a list of gouda sayings that we think you're going love a latte.

We'll give the bad jokes a break just long enough to inform you that in this collection of food puns, you'll find every play on words you can possibly think of, including egg puns, coffee puns, food puns for couples, as well as puns about wine, beer and other cocktails to use however you see fit.

Going out for Taco Tuesday? Take plenty of pics, then post them on Instagram with an on-theme pun like, “This is nacho problem” or “Churro all I need.”

Looking for a couples’ food pun? Use a classic like, “You’re my butter half” or “Olive you with all my heart.”

Not a flan of food puns? You will be by the time we're done because, dare we say, dumb witticisms on things like pasta, avocados and thyme are, if nothing more, the spice of life.

We hear you groaning and it's totally fine if you wanna take a pizza our hearts, because either way, when it comes to bad-but-good food puns, that's just how we casser-roll.

Best food puns

Food Puns
  • You want a pizza me?
  • Take another little pizza my heart now, baby.
  • You make miso happy!
  • Let the beet drop!
  • Peased to meet you.
Food Puns
  • Life is what you bake it.
  • It's all or stuffing.
  • It's only a matter of thyme.
  • She believed she could, sushi did.
  • Roll model.
  • You’re soup-er.
Food Puns
  • Taco walk on the wild side.
  • Cheesed to meet you.
  • You're bun in a million.
  • You are berry special.
  • Dill with it.
  • Give peas a chance.
Food Puns
  • Beauty and the feast.
  • Season the day.
  • You're spec-taco-lar.
  • Pasta la vista, baby!
  • Sweet dreams are made of cheese.
Food Puns
  • Nothing's impasta-able.
  • Don't worry, pea happy.
  • Fry me to the moon.
  • I'm kind of a big dill.
  • I pita the fool.
Food Puns
  • Raisin the roof.
  • Pho sure.
  • This is nacho problem.
  • So rice to meet you!
  • Hit me baby one more thyme.
Food Puns
  • I yam what I yam.
  • It was the best of times, it was the wurst of times.
  • Live free or pie.
  • That's just how I casser-roll.
  • Corn to be wild.
Food Puns
  • No poblano.
  • Just for the halibut.
  • To brie or not to brie.
  • Souper-hero.
  • Here today, gone tomato.

Coffee puns

Food Puns
  • Oh, what a brew-tiful morning!
  • Brew can do it!
  • Excuse my French roast.
  • Java nice day.
  • I love you a latte.
Food Puns
  • You mocha me crazy.
  • Where've you bean all my life?
  • We're the perfect blend.
  • Expresso yourself.
  • Red, white and brew.
  • Hit me with your best shot.
Food Puns
  • Thanks for bean there.
  • Look what you made me brew!
  • I'm a latte to handle.
  • Perk up!
  • Not your average joe.
  • Wake me up before you cocoa.
  • You mean a latte to me.

Food puns for couples

Food Puns
  • Let's give them something to taco 'bout.
  • Don't go bacon my heart.
  • You guac my world.
  • We make a great pear.
  • Olive you with all my heart.
Food Puns
  • I'm your biggest flan.
  • This might be cheesy, but I think you're grate.
  • You're my butter half.
  • I find you a-peeling.
  • I love you from my head tomatoes.
Food Puns
  • Time fries when we're together.
  • We're mint to be.
  • Churro all I need.
  • You're all that and dim sum.
  • You're one in a melon.
Food Puns
  • You turn me naan.
  • I think you're a-maize-ing.
  • It takes two to mango.
  • We're a mash made in heaven.
  • I loaf you.
Food Puns

Egg puns

  • I'm so eggs-cited and I just can't hide it.
  • Give 'em shell!
  • Eggs-cuse me!
  • You've got to eggs-press yourself.
  • The yolk's on you.
Food Puns
  • I think you're eggs-cellent.
  • Let's hatch a plan!
  • Chick this out.
  • You crack me up.
  • Official member of the eggs-ploration team.
Food Puns
  • I'm an eggs-pert in the field.
  • Omelet that slide ... this time.
  • Caution: I'm having an egg-sistential crisis.
  • That's all yolks!
  • E.T. the Egg-stra-Terrestrial.
Food Puns
  • You've got me walking on eggshells.
  • You're a real comedi-hen.
  • Poultry in motion.
  • This is eggs-hausting!
  • Shell-shocked.
Food Puns

Beer, wine and drink puns

  • Ale in a day’s work.
  • Wine not?
  • Hit me baby one more wine.
  • Time flies when you're having rum.
  • Lager than life.
Food Puns
  • Bring in the relief pitcher!
  • You're my partner in wine.
  • Let the fun be gin.
  • Hanging on for beer life.
  • Ale’s well that ends well.
  • I think you're grape.
Food Puns
  • You're the wine that I want.
  • Love the wine you're with.
  • You had me at merlot.
  • I make pour decisions.
  • Sip, sip, hurray!
Food Puns
  • You're my riesling to live.
  • Deja brew.
  • Eternal hop-timist.
  • It's ale good.
  • Beauty is in the eye of the beerholder.
Food Puns
  • Say you'll be wine.
  • Sippin' pretty.
  • To beer or not to beer.
  • Keep your gin up.
