Truth or dare is always fun, whether you’re 9 or 95. Its customizable nature allows players to keep it age- and situation-appropriate. The challenge? Coming up with a great truth or dare question for your family or friends on the spot.

Instead of feeling the pressure and stalling the game, why not prepare with the best truth or dare questions for your next round? A kid-friendly question for truth or dare could be “What is your hidden talent?” or “Do you believe in aliens?” For adults, there are deeper questions like “What’s something you would do if you knew there were no consequences?” or a spicy “What’s your biggest red flag?”

Then there are the scary yet exciting dares to make during truth or dare. Couples and singles alike, beware of dares like “Show the most embarrassing photo on your phone,” and “Read the last text message you sent out loud.” These could get you into some trouble! There are also silly options like “Do your best sexy crawl” or the dreaded “Pour ice down your pants.”

Your next game night is sure to be a hit with these creative truth or dare questions. Read on to get started!

Truth or dare questions: truths

What’s your biggest fear?

What’s the strangest thing you’ve ever eaten?

Who was your first celebrity crush?

What’s your biggest insecurity?

What’s your worst habit?

Have you ever lied to get out of a bad date?

Have you ever had an imaginary friend?

What’s the worst thing you’ve ever said to anyone?

What’s the biggest misconception about you?

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

If you could do any job in the world, what would it be?

What’s your hidden talent?

Do you still have feelings for any of your exes?

Do you believe in aliens?

What’s your worst fashion moment?

Would you date your high school crush today?

What’s your most bizarre nickname?

What’s your biggest red flag?

Why did your last relationship break down?

Have you ever had a holiday romance?

What is the biggest lie you’ve ever told?

What do you want written on your tombstone?

What’s one thing you only do when you’re alone?

What is your favorite book of all time?

What’s the worst date you’ve ever been on?

What’s your biggest wish in life?

What’s something that overwhelms you?

What’s something you would do if you knew there were no consequences?

Have you ever broken the law?

What’s the strangest dream you’ve had?

Have you ever had a one-night stand?

What’s the strangest rumor you’ve heard about yourself?

What’s the weirdest lie you’ve ever told?

What’s the hardest drug you’ve ever tried?

What’s your biggest turn-on?

What’s the last thing you Googled?

What’s your favorite possession?

Have you ever ghosted a friend?

What’s your strangest dealbreaker?

Where’s one place you’re dying to visit?

What’s one thing in your life you wish you could change?

Would you date someone shorter than you?

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve had sex?

Who are you most jealous of?

When was your first time?

Have you ever lied to your boss?

What was the greatest day of your life?

What app do you spend the most time on?

What’s the best date you’ve been on?

If you could only hear one song for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Who in this group would you want to swap lives with for a week?

How long was your longest relationship?

What word do you hate the most?

Truth or dare questions: dares