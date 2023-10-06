It wouldn't be Halloween without at least one viewing of the animated TV special, "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown."

Loved by kids and adults alike, the classic Halloween movie first aired in 1966 and remains as popular as ever nearly 60 years later.

Charles M. Schulz's enduring tale follows the Peanuts gang as they celebrate the spooky holiday with occasionally disastrous results, including Charlie Brown's ghost costume, which everyone confuses with a potato after he cuts one hole too many in his sheet.

Then there's Linus Van Pelt, who spends Halloween shivering in a pumpkin patch hoping for a glimpse of the Great Pumpkin, a mythical figure who rises from the pumpkin patch on Halloween night and, much like Santa Claus, delivers presents and treats to faithful children.

Whether you've seen the kid-friendly cartoon a thousand times or are watching now for the very first time, you may be wondering how — and where — to watch “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" this year.

Fortunately, we've got all the details on how to stream the Halloween feature — and, better yet, when you can watch it for free.

Here's what you need to know.

How to watch 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' in 2023

"It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" first aired on Oct. 27, 1996.

Since that time, the special has appeared on several different networks including CBS, PBS and ABC.

In 2018, Apple acquired the rights to the “Peanuts” catalog, including time-honored classics like “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” and “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.”

Like the other specials, "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ this year, which means you won't find it on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, YouTube, Disney+ or any other platform.

If you're already a subscriber, then, good news: you're all set. If not, you can still watch the Halloween movie during Apple TV's special free window for non-subscribers.

In 2023, that window for "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" is Saturday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 22.

Got plans that weekend? Not to worry: you can always subscribe to the streaming service for $6.99 a month or give it a test ride with Apple TV's 7-day free trial.

The history of 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown'

Charles M. Schulz, the creator of the "Peanuts" gang, was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1922. According to the Charles M. Schulz Museum, its namesake always dreamed of being a cartoonist. He realized that dream after his first comic strip, “Li’l Folks,” was picked up by a local newspaper when Schulz was in his 20s.

The comic featured a group of big-headed kids who acted more like adults than children, eventually evolving into “Peanuts” and becoming nationally syndicated.

In 1965, the newspaper comic strip was brought to the the small screen with the airing of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” The TV special became an instant hit with more than 15 million households tuning in for the premiere, according to The New York Times.

Since then, there have been nearly four dozen “Peanuts” shows, including the perennial favorite, "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," and, of course, “It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown."

'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' trivia facts

If your Halloween activities include a viewing (or two) of the classic Peanuts TV special, there's a bit of Halloween trivia that you might enjoy knowing before watching the show.

For instance, according to the Washington Post, for years after "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" first aired in 1966, viewers mailed candy to Schulz's California studio out of sympathy for Charlie Brown, whose Halloween haul included just rocks and no treats.

Another fact? In traditional Lucy fashion, Charlie Brown's foe goads him into kicking a football before pulling it away at the last minute, causing him to fall. According to IMDB, the "Great Pumpkin" is the first time TV viewers see this ongoing gag, which originated in Charles Schulz's comic strip in 1951 with Violet — not Lucy — pulling the prank.

Finally, for much of his life, Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz went by the nickname "Sparky." How did he come by the unusual moniker?

According to the Charles M. Schulz museum, Schulz's uncle called the animator Sparky in reference to Spark Plug, a horse that appeared in the "Barney Google" comic strip.

And with that, we wish you a Happy Halloween — and happy viewing.