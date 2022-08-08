70 Halloween greetings to get everyone in the spooky spirit

Halloween is supposed to be fun — but it's easy to get caught up in the details like having enough candy for trick-or-treaters or coming up with an epic Halloween costume.

Instead, channel all that energy into spreading the Halloween love to friends and family. Let them know just how much you live for the season’s spookiest holiday by sending a cheery Halloween greeting via text or posting a scary quote on Instagram.

If the idea of coming up with a Halloween saying on your own has got you totally terrified, we’re happy to lend a hand (or an arm and a leg because, well, it is Halloween).

We’ve gathered some of the best Halloween greetings to write in a greeting card, send in a text or say aloud. From funny, pun-filled messages to creepy lyrics from popular Halloween songs, you'll find the perfect way to wish kids and adults a very happy Halloween. And if you can't settle on one message, combine a few of your favorites to make their Halloween extra spooktacular!

Cute Halloween greetings for all ages

svetikd / Getty Images stock

Witching you were here for Halloween.

Hoping this Halloween brew brings good luck to you.

A-haunting we will go!

Merry Halloween!

May all your pumpkins be glowing.

Don’t forget to treat yourself this Halloween.

A jolly Halloween to you and yours!

Wishing you a Halloween filled with tricks and treats.

Beware of the werecat.

A little pumpkin told me it’s your first Halloween. Boo!

Pumpkins a ‘blazing, hope your Halloween is amazing.

A pumpkin a day means Halloween is on its way.

I’m here for the witching hour!

No tricks, only treats for you this Halloween.

Orange, black and green, there’s mischief brewing this Halloween.

Happy hauntings!

Hope your Halloween is just purr-fect!

Have a wicked good Halloween.

Merrily, merrily, merrily, life is but Halloween.

Will you be my ghoul friend?

What up, witch?

Happy Halloween from the cutest pumpkin in the patch.

Welcome to the Boo Crew!

You’re sweeter than candy corn.

Have a spooktacular Halloween.

Hope your Halloween is a howling good time.

Funny Halloween greetings to make them laugh

Betsie Van Der Meer / Getty Images stock

Back from the dead and better than ever!

Creepin’ it real, y’all.

Trick or treat, I got your costume beat.

I like my coffee with scream and sugar.

My favorite movie is “Field of Screams.”

Livin’ the boo life!

I’m officially ghosting you.

You’re just my blood type

I’ve got a bad case of the boo’s.

Halloween greetings from a family that’s a little batty.

Warning: This cup contains boo’s.

But first, let me check my horror-scope.

I’ve got a ghost problem — everyone sees right through me.

I’m just a ghoul, standing in front of a boo, asking him to love her.

These tricks aren’t for kids.

Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something sweet to eat.

Mischief is my middle name.

Scary-good Halloween greetings

Elva Etienne / Getty Images stock

Silent night, unholy fright.

Spooky sights are near when Halloween time is here.

Prepare for a fright this Halloween night.

By the glow of the moon, ghosts will float soon.

Take heed, tis the season for scary indeed.

I’m bad to the bone.

When the sun goes down zombies come ‘round.

It’s time to hide when the witches ride.

May chills run down your spine this Halloween.

Here’s hoping all your Halloween fears come true.

Beware and take care on Halloween night.

Halloween is just a scream away.

You forgot to look under the bed.

Skulls and mice and everything nice.

Halloween greetings from songs

DragonImages / iStock via Getty Images

“Just like a ghost, you’ve been a-hauntin’ my dreams.” — The Classics IV, “Spooky”

“There ain’t no second chance against the thing with forty eyes.” — Michael Jackson, “Thriller”

“Whatever happened to my ‘Transylvania Twist?’” — Bobby Pickett, “Monster Mash”

“I am the one hiding under your stairs, fingers like snakes and spiders in my hair.” — Citizens of Halloween Town, “This Is Halloween” from “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

“Spooky, scary skeletons send shivers down your spine.” — Andrew Gold, “Spooky, Scary Skeletons”

“I put a spell on you and now you’re mine.” — Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, “I Put a Spell on You”

“‘Cause it’s witchcraft, wicked witchcraft.” — Frank Sinatra, “Witchcraft”

“It’s a dead man’s party, who could ask for more?” — Oingo Boingo, “Dead Man’s Party”

“I ain’t ‘fraid of no ghost.” — Ray Parker Jr., “Ghostbusters”

“Must be the season of the witch.” — Donovan, “Season of the Witch”

“Let’s do the Time Warp again!” — Nell Campbell, Patricia Quinn and Richard O’Brien, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

“This town is coming like a ghost town.” — The Specials, “Ghost Town”

“This is Halloween, everyone scream!” — The Citizens of Halloween Town, "This Is Halloween" from "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

