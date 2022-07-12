65 funny fall puns that are as gourd as it gets

What’s not to love about fall?

The autumn months embrace all things cozy: sweater weather, crackling fires and the smell of pumpkin bread baking in the oven. Although it's tempting to spend the enter season snuggled up on the couch with a mug of warm apple cider in hand, there are so many fun fall activities to keep you busy.

But, by all means, don't keep the fall fun to yourself. If you’re sipping apple cider in front of a bonfire or heading to a picture-worthy fall festival, make sure to post all about it on Instagram of Facebook. While you can always go with a basic Instagram caption, consider spicing things up (get it?) with one of these funny fall puns.

Below, we've compiled a list of hilarious one-liners and jokes that capture everything we love most about the season including crisp apples, colorful leaves and pumpkins galore.

After all, autumn is a time of celebration, so you might as well share your seasonal sights with family and friends — all while giving them a gourd chuckle or two.

We've got the puns. It's your job to supply the photos!

Funny fall puns

What’s the best car to drive in the fall? An autumn-mobile.

What should you wear to keep warm in autumn? A har-vest.

What is a scarecrow’s favorite fruit? The straw-berry.

Why did the scarecrow take first prize? It was out-standing in its field.

How do books stay warm in the fall? They put on a jacket.

What do squirrels watch on TV? Nut-flix.

Why do birds fly south in the fall? Because it's too far to walk.

What do you call a dude who loves autumn? A fall guy.

What’s the sweetest season of the year? Awww-tumn.

What did the tree say at the end of autumn? Fall’s well that ends well.

Why did the tree laugh? It heard acorn-y joke.

What’s a tree’s least favorite month of the year? Sep-timber.

What do trees need to use the internet? A log-in.

Why did the scarecrow go to bed? It was time to hit the hay.

Pumpkin puns

Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

What’s the best way to fix a broken pumpkin? Use a pumpkin patch.

Why did the pumpkin get robbed? It let its gourd down.

Which pumpkin band is everyone’s favorite? The Spice Girls.

Who helps little pumpkins cross the road? The crossing gourd.

What sport do pumpkins like to play? Squash.

Why didn’t Cinderella medal at the Olympics? Because her coach was a pumpkin.

How do you know when a pumpkin is sick? It doesn’t feel so gourd.

Who rules the pumpkin patch? The pump-king.

What kind of gourd hates the city? A country pumpkin.

What kind of pumpkin works at a pool? A life-gourd.

What did one pumpkin say to the other? Let’s spice things up!

Why was the pumpkin surprised? It was caught off gourd.

What did one pumpkin say to the other? I only have pies for you.

What kind of dog does a pumpkin have? A gourd dog.

What do jack-o’-lanterns do when they go out? Get lit.

What do pumpkins use for money? Pumpkin bread.

What’s a gourd’s least favorite band? The Smashing Pumpkins.

What do you get when you run over a pumpkin? Squash.

How do pumpkins get their gossip? Through the vine.

Why do jack-o’-lanterns avoid conflict? They don’t have any guts.

What did the jack-o’-lantern say to the pumpkin? I’m on fire for you.

How can you tell if a pumpkin is a pirate? It's got a patch.

Apple puns

aluxum / Getty Images

Why did the apple cry? Someone hurt its peelings.

Did you hear about the fruit that went to jail? It was a bad apple.

Why are apples so popular? They’ve got a-peal.

Did you hear about the apple wedding? They lived apple-y ever after.

How did the apple get hurt? It fell too far from the tree.

Why kind of computers do apples use? Macs.

What do apples do for exercise? Core-strengthening exercises.

What happens when apples drink too much? They get sauced.

What do you call grouchy apples? Crabs.

How do you get an apple to stop snoring? Make it turn over.

What do apples learn about in math class? Apple pi.

How do you know when an apple is embarrassed? It turns red.

Why did the apple wait to make cider? It was mulling it over.

Where do apples vacation? The Big Apple.

Which part of town do apples avoid? The seedy part.

Leaf puns

bryndin / Getty Images stock

What did one autumn leaf say to the other? I’m fallin’ for you.

What happens when fall is over? Autumn leaves.

What did the tree get when it went on vacation? Paid leaf.

Did you hear about the shocked tree? It was in disbe-leaf.

What did the tree say when it passed its test? What a re-leaf!

Why did the tree change its color? It wanted to turn over a new leaf.

What’s a leaf’s favorite song? “Don’t Stop Be-leaf-ing”

How do leaves know if they’re related? They trace their family tree.

Did you hear about the leaf that lost its tree? It was stumped.

Where should a leaf go when its bank is closed? To another branch.

Why shouldn’t you invite trees to your party? They never leaf.

Why was the leaf humiliated? It had a fall from grace.

What did the leaf name its baby? Rustle.

What do leaves say at the end of autumn? See you next fall.

