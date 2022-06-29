You don't need to cast a spell to find the best witch movies out there. There's a trove of witches — from benevolent to black-clad and up to mischief — to be found on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ and more, just a play away.

Witch movies are a staple in the horror category, but there is family-friendly Halloween fare about witches out there, too.

Every decade has its own brand of witch movies. For a classic pick from the ‘80s, look no further than “The Witches of Eastwick,” which sees Cher, Michelle Pfeiffer and Susan Sarandon unite as accidental witches. For the ‘90s, “Eve’s Bayou” and “Practical Magic” are installments about family and powers. The 2000s have their fare share, from scary movies like “The Witch” to dreamier ones like “Stardust.”

You don't have to wait until Halloween to watch a witchy flick, or to learn about modern witchcraft. Here are the best witch movies to keep in your back pocket all year round.

'Hocus Pocus' (1993)

Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus” follows Max, a young boy who accidentally resurrects three evil witches in Salem, Massachusetts in 1993. The witches in question — played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — return after being executed by the townsfolk in the 17th century. With the help of his sister and his crush, Max must stop the witches on their quest to become immortal. A sequel of the nostalgic favorite is coming out in 2022, with the trailer promising another movie that's low on scares and high on mischief.

'Twitches' (2005)

This Disney Channel original movie is a staple for witch-loving movie watchers or anyone looking for a family friendly watch. Starring real life twins Tia and Tamera Mowry, “Twitches” follows twins separated at birth on Halloween night. Reunited accidentally on their 21st birthday, the twins discover they are witches and must use their powers to fulfill a prophecy and save their homeland.

'The Witch' (2015)

This 2015 horror period film follows a New England Puritan family who encounter supernatural forces, including an evil witch, in the woods near their farm. “The Witch,” directed by Robert Eggers and starring Anya Taylor Joy, is reminiscent of “The Crucible,” only with actual witchcraft.

'The Witches of Eastwick' (1987)

With an all star cast of Jack Nicholson, Cher, Michelle Pfeiffer and Susan Sarandon, “The Witches of Eastwick” is a horror comedy with plenty of tricks up its sleeve. Three women, unknowingly witches, accidentally conjure a man while discussing their deepest desires. The man is exactly what they wished for, but has a dark side of his own.

'Halloweentown' (1998)

Another Disney Channel original streaming on Disney+, “Halloweentown” centers on 13-year-old Marnie, who learned she is a witch from her grandmother who is also a witch. Marnie discovers a secret portal to Halloweentown, a place where vampires, witches and monsters can live in peace. Despite the wishes of her mother, who is also a witch but chooses to live a normal mortal life, Marnie finds herself more and more involved in this magical community and its lore.

'Practical Magic' (1998)

In this movie based on an Alice Hoffman novel of the same name, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman play two sister witches who are unlucky in love. Every time they find a man they feel they are truly in love with, the suitor dies. Turns out it's the result of a family curse. When a detective grows suspicious, the girls must find a way to protect themselves and their family with their powers.

'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Some of the most well-known witches of film are found in this 1939 classic, which follows Dorothy (Judy Garland); her dog, Toto and some unlikely friends on a quest to meet the Wizard of Oz. Dorothy runs from the Wicked Witch of the West using the help of the good witch Glinda.

'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

Scaredy cats, beware: This scary movie isn’t for the faint of heart. “The Blair Witch Project” is the supernatural horror story of three student filmmakers who hike into the Black Hills in Maryland in 1994 to try and document the infamous Blair Witch. Their plan goes too well.

'I Married a Witch' (1942)

If classic movies are your thing, check out “I Married a Witch," a screwball comedy with a supernatural streak. The film stars Veronica Lake as a witch who is resurrected in 1942 after being burned at the stake. The witch's plan to torment and curse the descendants of the man who sentenced her to death doesn't go as planned.

'Rosemary’s Baby' (1968)

“Rosemary’s Baby” stars Mia Farrow as a woman who moves into an apartment building in New York with a dark past of witchcraft and murder. When Rosemary becomes pregnant, she comes to believe she is carrying the spawn of Satan. Minnie Castevet (Ruth Gordon), Rosemarys baby, is never officially labeled a witch — but she meddles in people's lives using supernatural connections.

'Eve’s Bayou' (1997)

This 1997 Southern Gothic drama follows 10-year-old Eve (Jurnee Smollett), whose family quickly unravels at the revelation of her father’s infidelity. Eve finds an unlikely ally in her aunt (Debbi Morgan), who has the gift of sight and is known as “The Black Widow” in her neighborhood. After feeling betrayed by her father (Samuel L. Jackson), Eve turns to magic to drastically alter her family’s course.

'The Conjuring' (2013)

The Perron family’s move into an old Rhode Island farmhouse starts off serene but quickly turns sinister after the family begins experimenting paranormal activity. The house is haunted by an evil witch named Bathsheba, and only with the famed (and real-life) demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) can save the family and the house from peril.

'The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe' (2005)

This 2005 fantasy film based on the classic C.S. Lewis novel of the same name contains plenty of magic and sorcery. When four British children are evacuated to the countryside during WWII, they find a wardrobe in their new home that acts as a portal to the magical world of Narnia. As they grow more attached to this new world, it becomes up to the siblings to save Narnia against the evil White Witch.

'Into the Woods' (2014)

Meryl Streep plays a powerfully convincing witch in the 2014 movie adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's fairy tale redux “Into the Woods," who has a complicated relationship with her daughter Rapunzel. With a stacked cast including players like Anna Kendrick, James Corden, Emily Blunt and Chris Pine, you’ll get your fill of magic and music and deep thoughts with this pick.

'Teen Witch' (1989)

One of the most classic witch movies is the 1989 film “Teen Witch.” Nerdy teen Louise (Robyn Miller) hates high school, but things take an upswing when she realizes she is a witch and has magical powers. Armed with a dream and new potential, Louise sets out to become the most popular girl in school and make her powers work for her.

'The Craft' (1996)

High school is a transformative time — especially if your teenage years include the awakening of powers. Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell and Rachel True star as teenage witches in a movie that has gone on to become a cult classic.

'Maleficent' (2014)

Angelina Jolie gives a backstory to a character who is looming, but a bit one-dimensional, in "Sleeping Beauty." Maleficent was often deemed a witch in Disney mythology — but as this prequel to "Sleeping Beauty" states, she's technically a fairy. Find out how she came to hold such a grudge against Princess Aurora. You might find yourself siding with the self-professed Mistress of Evil.

'The Witches' (2020)

Roald Dahl's book "The Witches" is technically for kids, but it's liable to give young readers and older readers nightmares equally. The book, about a boy who ends up in the possession of glamorous witches, was adapted into a 2020 movie starring Anne Hathaway as the ringleader.

'The Witches' (1990)

Dahl's novel also became a movie with Anjelica Huston in the same role. Decide which is scarier, and more stylish.

'The Crucible' (1996)

For centuries, "witch" was a very, very dangerous label. Arthur Miller's famous play, adapted into a movie starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Winona Ryder, looks into what happens when a community begins suspecting others of witchcraft, and neighbors become strangers in an atmosphere of persecution and suspicion.

'American Horror Story: Coven' (2013)

Each season in Ryan Murphy's anthology series "American Horror Story" stands alone. Season 3, "Coven," is devoted to a coven of witches in New Orleans, and incorporates elements from New Orlean's history. Angela Bassett stands out as a fictionalized version of the real Voodoo practitioner Marie Catherine Laveau.

'Howl's Moving Castle' (2004)

Beware the Witch of the Waste. Voiced by Lauren Bacall, the witch casts a spell on young Sophie (Emily Mortimer), cursing her to become a nonagenarian. "Howl's Moving Castle" is another imaginative installment by visionary director Hayao Miyazaki.

'Stardust' (2007)

Michelle Pfeiffer plays a witch in "The Witches of Eastwick" and "Stardust," a dreamy adaptation from a Neil Gaiman novel. Pfeiffer's character, Lamia, is over 400 years old, but will do anything to keep her young appearance — including eat the heart of the movie's protagonist.

'Bewitched' (2005)

Co-written and directed by Nora Ephron, this meta romantic comedy is about a remake of the real 1960s sitcom "Bewitched." Only this time around, Nicole Kidman — cast as the show's lead — is an actual witch.