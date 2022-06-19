What are Costco’s Father’s Day hours? Here’s what you need to know

Dad loves Costco — and there's a good reason why. The one-stop shop has everything: household supplies in bulk, member-exclusive foods, electronics, furniture, outdoor essentials and so much more.

Whether you’re going out or grilling in on Father's Day, Costco has just what you need for Dad's special day, everything from centerpiece-worthy cakes to last-minute gifts that he's sure to love. And if you're in need of a Father's Day activity, head over to your nearest warehouse and let your dad roam the aisles (and sneak a few sample along the way). It's practically a gift in itself!

Since you want to make his Father's Day as perfect as possible, read on to find out the answer to the question on every Costco member’s mind (your dad's included): What are Costco's Father's Day hours?

Costco observes seven holidays each year, so it's always a good idea to double-check if stores will be open or following modified hours before you hop in the car. Keep reading to find out Costco's plans for Father's Day 2022.

What are Costco’s Father’s Day hours?

Good news: Costco will be open with normal hours on Father’s Day. A Costco spokesperson confirmed the news, telling TODAY that “all U.S. Costco warehouses will be open on Sunday, June 19th and operating at normal business hours.”

Where else can I shop on Father’s Day?

If you want to make a day of it, you're in luck because plenty of other stores will be open on Father's Day with normal hours.

Aldi: Stores are open, but hours will vary by location. Check your local store here.

Stores are open, but hours will vary by location. Check your local store here. BJ’s Wholesale Club: Stores are open with normal hours.

Stores are open with normal hours. Publix: Stores are open with normal hours.

Stores are open with normal hours. Sam’s Club: Stores are open with normal hours.

Stores are open with normal hours. Target: Stores are open with normal hours.

Stores are open with normal hours. Trader Joe’s: Stores are open, but hours will vary by location. Check your local store here.

Stores are open, but hours will vary by location. Check your local store here. Walmart: Stores are open with normal hours.

Stores are open with normal hours. Whole Foods Market: Stores are open, but hours will vary by location. Check your local store here.

