Celebrate Father's Day with 15 food discounts and freebies

Dad may have plans to grill up some burgers or steaks on Father’s Day, but wouldn’t it be better to give him the day off? Restaurants nationwide are offering free food and special deals in honor of father figures. Treat him to a special meal this Father’s Day — he deserves it!

1. Bar Louie

Raise a toast to Father’s Day with a variety of boozy staples including $2 mimosas until 3 p.m. Pricing and participation may vary by location.

2. Baskin-Robbins

This ice cream chain has a new cake just in time for Father’s Day! The Grillmaster Cake has a gooey fudge base with briquettes made of chopped OREO cookie pieces, frosting “flames,” and buttercream “burgers and hot dogs.” Get $5 off any ice cream cake purchase of $35 or more using the code GRILLMASTER for online pre-orders or the mobile app coupon in-shop from June 1 through June 15.

3. BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Dads dining in-restaurant at BJ’s on June 18 and 19 will receive a free commemorative Father’s Day glass and a 20% off VIP card that they can use for future purchases from June 20 through July 10.

4. Carvel

Anyone who buys a Fudgie the Whale cake this Father’s Day will score a free Carvel trivia pack, while supplies last.

5. CPK

If your dad's a big fan of pizza, he’ll love this deal. Buy one pizza, pasta or salad on Father’s Day and get one free on your next visit. The offer is available during Father’s Day weekend, from June 18 through June 19.

6. Einstein Bros. Bagels

There’s nothing like a bagel breakfast, and this chain is offering 20% off e-gift cards. Preorder breakfast at all company stores starting Thursday, June 16 with the new Einstein Bros. Bagels online ordering experience, and you can even skip the line!

7. Fazoli’s

If dad's a spicy guy, celebrate with some wings this Father’s Day. From June 15 through June 19, enter the code FATHER in the promo section of the Fazoli’s app to unlock an offer for a free order of five boneless wings with any $10 purchase or more.

8. Moe’s Southwest Grill

Every Sunday (including Father’s Day!), kids under 12 get free meals with the purchase of an adult entrée of $6 or more.

9. PDQ

To celebrate Father’s Day, this chain is offering a free sub (sandwich only) with any meal or salad purchase on June 19. This offer is available in-store only, while supplies last.

10. Pluckers Wing Bar

This Texas-based wing joint is offering a free meal (up to an $18 value) for dads when they dine in at any of their 31 locations on June 19. The deal is valid if at least one person at the table is a Pluckers Club Member, even if your dad isn't!

11. Pollo Campero

Pollo Campero is offering $5 off a purchase of $25 with code BESTDAD. This deal is active from June 17 through June 19.

12. ReserveBar

Buy dad a drink this Father’s Day. With any purchase of Cincoro tequila on ReserveBar.com, get free engraving and shipping. Use code SHARECINCORO.

13. Rosa Mexicano

This Father’s Day, all Rosa Mexicano locations will be making your dad’s entree complimentary with entree purchases for the rest of the party. This deal is available on June 19, dine-in only and excludes ribeye and parrilladas entrees.

14. Tropical Smoothie Cafe

There’s no better way to relax than chilling out with a fruity drink. Head over to a participating Tropical Smoothie Cafe on June 17, between 2-7 p.m. and get a free 12-ounce Sunrise Sunset Smoothie.

15. WaBa Grill

On Father’s Day, buy one entree and get another half off if you're a WaBa Rewards or Text Club member. Text JOIN to 96227 to become a member of the WaBa Text Club — limit one deal per party, while supplies last.

Related: