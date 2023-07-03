Is Costco open on July 4th? Everything to know about the store's holiday hours

It's America's birthday and we're here to help you celebrate.
We've done all the legwork for you and come up with patriotic songs to listen to, festive cocktails to make and fun Fourth of July activities that the whole family will enjoy. If your holiday plans include a party or cookout, you may need a few essentials from the store like burgers, hotdogs and buns.
Is a Costco trip part of your Fourth of July plan? You'll want to make sure it's open first, especially since select retailers follow modified hours or are closed on the day.
Guess what? We've got the lowdown to ensure you can spend Independence Day doing the things you love and not wasting time trying to track down store hours.
So, here's what to know about Costco's Fourth of July hours.
Is Costco open on July 4th?
We hate to break it to you, but Costco will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Unlike other large retailers like Walmart and Target, Costco closes on almost all the major holidays including:
- New Year’s Day
- Easter Sunday
- Memorial Day
- Independence Day
- Labor Day
- Thanksgiving Day
- Christmas Day
"There may be slight variations in hours for each warehouse. We recommend that you view the location information for a warehouse near you," the Costco website writes.
Wondering what your local warehouse hours are? Get them right here by finding your location and selecting "Store Details." The hours for the pharmacy, gas station, optical department and other Costco services will also be listed there.
Where else can I shop on Memorial Day?
While Costco will be closed on Independence Day, see below for a list of stores that will be open for business.
- ACME: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Albertsons: Stores are open with regular hours, but the pharmacy will be closed. Find your local store hours here.
- Aldi: All stores close at 4 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Big Lots: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- Big Y: Stores are open during normal business hours, but pharmacies are only open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.Find your local store hours here.
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Stores are open from 8 a.m to 9 p.m. Gas stations open at their normal time and will close at 7 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Central Market: Stores are open during regular hours. The in-store pharmacy is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find local hours here.
- CVS: Most CVS stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacy hours may vary. Find your local store hours here.
- Food Lion: Stores are open with during normal business hours. Find your local store hours here.
- Fresco y Más: Store locations are open during regular hours. In-store pharmacy hours may be modified. Find local hours here.
- Giant Eagle: Stores are open during normal hours. The in-store pharmacy is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find local hours here.
- Giant Food: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- Hannaford: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to call local stores for specific hours. Find local hours here.
- Harris Teeter: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- Harveys: Stores are open during regular hours, but in-store pharmacy hours may be modified. Find local hours here.
- H-E-B: Stores are open during regular hours. The pharmacy is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find local hours here.
- Hy-Vee: Stores are open. Find local hours here.
- Jewel-Osco: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Kohl’s: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Kroger: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- Market District: Supermarkets are open during regular hours. The pharmacy is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find local hours here.
- Meijer: Stores are open, but hours may vary. Find local hours here.
- Publix: Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.
- Rite Aid: Stores are open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here.
- Safeway: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Sam’s Club: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members. Find local store hours here.
- Save A Lot: Stores are open, but select locations may have abbreviated hours. Find local hours here.
- Shaw’s: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- ShopRite: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.
- Sprouts Farmers Market: Stores are open, but hours may vary location. Find local hours here.
- Stop and Shop: Stores are open during regular hours, but may vary by location. Find local hours here.
- Target: Stores are open during regular hours, which vary by location. Find local hours here.
- Trader Joe’s: Stores open at their normal time, but close early at 5 p.m. Find local hours here.
- Tops Friendly Markets: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- The Fresh Market: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.
- The Home Depot: Stores open at normal time, then close early at 8 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Vons: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Walgreens: Stores are open with normal business hours. For patient needs, 24-hour Walgreens pharmacies will be open and select non-24 hour pharmacies will be open with modified hours. Find your local store hours here.
- Walmart: Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Find local hours here.
- Wegmans: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- Whole Foods: Stores are open, but hours may be vary or be reduced by location. Find local hours here.
- WinCo Foods: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.
- Winn-Dixie: Stores are open during regular hours. In-store pharmacy hours may be modified. Find local hours here.