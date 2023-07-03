Is Costco open on July 4th? Everything to know about the store's holiday hours

It's America's birthday and we're here to help you celebrate.

We've done all the legwork for you and come up with patriotic songs to listen to, festive cocktails to make and fun Fourth of July activities that the whole family will enjoy. If your holiday plans include a party or cookout, you may need a few essentials from the store like burgers, hotdogs and buns.

Is a Costco trip part of your Fourth of July plan? You'll want to make sure it's open first, especially since select retailers follow modified hours or are closed on the day.

Guess what? We've got the lowdown to ensure you can spend Independence Day doing the things you love and not wasting time trying to track down store hours.

So, here's what to know about Costco's Fourth of July hours.

Is Costco open on July 4th?

We hate to break it to you, but Costco will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Unlike other large retailers like Walmart and Target, Costco closes on almost all the major holidays including:

New Year’s Day

Easter Sunday

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

"There may be slight variations in hours for each warehouse. We recommend that you view the location information for a warehouse near you," the Costco website writes.

Wondering what your local warehouse hours are? Get them right here by finding your location and selecting "Store Details." The hours for the pharmacy, gas station, optical department and other Costco services will also be listed there.

Where else can I shop on Memorial Day?

