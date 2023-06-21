23 patriotic songs to listen to during the 4th of July

The Fourth of July is just around the corner, and you know what that means: parades, fireworks and barbecues galore.

Whether you're hosting a daytime cookout, firework viewing party, or neighborhood-wide event, having the perfect playlist is key for any — and all — activities.

If you like a mix of pop, rock and country, you're in luck because we've rounded up a list of the best patriotic songs that run the gamut. While these tunes are sure to liven up the party, if you listen closely, you'll hear reminders about what the holiday is all about: celebrating our country's independence and the freedom that it brings.

We all know the classics like "The Star Spangled Banner" and "America the Beautiful," but others such as Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA" will make you want to rock out with a cold beer in your hand. Plus, recent hits like "Party in the USA" by Miley Cyrus will give the kids something to jam out to.

Now, it's time for the fun part: Create a playlist, press play, and celebrate the stars and stripes.

'God Bless the USA' by Lee Greenwood

Lee Greenwood will make you "proud to be an American." Feel free to belt out the famous chorus, which praises the USA.

'Color Me America' by Dolly Parton

Country music icon Dolly Parton uses America's colors to describe her feelings towards our country. Lyrical references to "America the Beautiful" are also weaved into the song.

'Party in the U.S.A.' by Miley Cyrus

Miley reflects on her move to Los Angeles with this song that will make you want to put your hands up in the air.

'Kids in America' by Kim Wilde

Tap into your youth while singing along to the lyrics about the joys of being a kid in America.

'Take Me Home, Country Roads' by John Denver

Even though this song focuses on West Virginia, mentions of home and American terrain will evoke a feeling of nostalgia for wherever you call home.

'American Pie' by Don McLean

Don McLean honors music greats Buddy Holly, James Dean and other iconic voices in this upbeat classic.

'Only In America' by Brooks & Dunn

Country music duo Brooks & Dunn will inspire you to chase the American dream with this hit. Whether you want to be an actress, musician or anything else, you can dream big "only in America."

'Firework' by Katy Perry

Press play moments before the fireworks go off for a full-circle moment.

'America' by Simon & Garfunkel

Hitting the road on the Fourth of July? Crank up this Simon & Garfunkel song on your drive.

‘American Girl’ by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Travel back to the 1970s with this hit by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. And to really drive the song home, sing it to your very own American girl.

'Surfin' U.S.A.' by The Beach Boys

Embrace the summer vibes with this song that will make you want to catch a wave on the coast of California. The only thing that'll make it even better? If you're listening to it while at the beach.

'America' by Neil Diamond

Perhaps, you're hosting a party where people have traveled near and far to be there. Kind of sounds like Neil Diamond's "America," don't ya think?

'All-American Girl' by Carrie Underwood

Maybe you want something sweet to sing to your sweetheart. Turn this one on, then serenade your all-American girl.

'Sweet Home Alabama' by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Even though this song focuses on Alabama, anyone and everyone can sing along to celebrate the state you consider home sweet home.

'Made in the USA' by Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato says it best: "Love is made in the USA." You and your sweetheart are proof.

'American Oxygen' by Rihanna

Let Rihanna's words inspire you to turn your nickel and a dime into an empire.

'Chicken Fried' by Zac Brown Band

Chow down on some fried chicken and enjoy a cold beer as this country favorite, which serves as a reminder to appreciate life's simple pleasures, plays in the background.

'American Kids' by Kenny Chesney

Celebrate being young in America — or better yet, feel young again —with this Kenny Chesney tune.

'Hotel California' by Eagles

Let this song transport you to California, which is, as you know, "such a lovely place."

'Made in America' by Toby Keith

Toby Keith's dad was proud to be made in America — and he sings about exactly that in this unofficial American anthem.

'R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.' by John Mellencamp

Ready to rock in the USA? Grab your guitar, drumsticks or microphone, and jam with John Mellencamp. .

'Living in America' by James Brown

Move your hips to this tune to celebrate "living in America." Listen closely to hear Brown shout out your nearest city!

'Some Gave All' by Billy Ray Cyrus

Pay homage to the the heroes who have served in the military. Fourth of July or not, it's always a good time to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.