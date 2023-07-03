Is Target open on July 4th? Here's when you can shop

It's summertime and the livin' is easy, especially since the holiday of the season has arrived: Independence Day.

Whatever your Fourth of July plans include, we hope they're positively star-spangled. After all, America's birthday only comes once a year, so don't forget to send Lady Liberty a few birthday wishes to mark the occasion.

If you're like most people, you've probably got plans to throw a few hot dogs on the grill or spend the day kicking back at the beach.

Forgot sunscreen? Looks like a pit stop is in order. If you're curious to know if Target is open on the Fourth of July, rest assured because we've got all the details directly from the retailer.

After all, who wants to spend the holiday driving from store to store trying to find last-minute essentials? No one, that's who.

The good news: Many retailers and restaurants are open for business on the Fourth of July. But what about Target?

Read on to find out when the bullseye will be open this year.

Is Target open on July 4th?

A spokesperson tells TODAY.com via email that Target stores will be operating during normal business hours on Independence Day.

Keep in mind that hours may vary by location. The best way to find Target locations and store hours is to check the retailer's store finder right here.

What other stores are open on July 4th?

If you're celebrating the Spirit of '76 with a little retail therapy, you might be wondering what other stores are open on the holiday. To save you the trouble of looking them up, we've got them all right here.

Major retailers like Walmart and The Home Depot will be open for business and welcoming customers this July 4. Of course, it's always a good idea to double check before heading out the door.

Aldi : All stores close at 4 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

: All stores close at 4 p.m. Find your local store hours here. Best Buy: Most stores open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

Most stores open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here. CVS : A majority of pharmacies are open. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or check local store hours here.

: A majority of pharmacies are open. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or check local store hours here. Dollar General: Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Find your local hours here.

Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Find your local hours here. Dollar Tree: Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Find your local hours here.

Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Find your local hours here. HomeGoods: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here. The Home Depot : Stores open at normal time, but close early at 8 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

: Stores open at normal time, but close early at 8 p.m. Find your local store hours here. IKEA: Stores open at their normal time, but close early at 6 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

Stores open at their normal time, but close early at 6 p.m. Find your local store hours here. Kohl’s : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find your local store hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find your local store hours here. Macy’s : Stores open at their normal time, but most close early at 7 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

: Stores open at their normal time, but most close early at 7 p.m. Find your local store hours here. Marshalls: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here. Publix: Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.

Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here. Rite Aid : Stores are open with normal business hours, but some may be closed or have reduced hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open with normal business hours, but some may be closed or have reduced hours. Find local hours here. Sam’s Club: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members. Find local store hours here.

Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members. Find local store hours here. T.J. Maxx: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here. Trader Joe’s: Stores open at their normal time, but close early at 5 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores open at their normal time, but close early at 5 p.m. Find local hours here. Walgreens : Stores are open with normal business hours. For patient needs, 24-hour Walgreens pharmacies will be open and select non-24 hour pharmacies will be open with modified hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open with normal business hours. For patient needs, 24-hour Walgreens pharmacies will be open and select non-24 hour pharmacies will be open with modified hours. Find local hours here. Walmart: Most stores and Neighborhood Markets open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Find local hours here.

Most stores and Neighborhood Markets open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Find local hours here. Whole Foods: Stores are open, but hours may vary or be reduced by location. Find local hours here.

Stores closed on July 4th