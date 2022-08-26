The new moon in Virgo is here to get kickstart your dreams

On Aug. 27 at 4:17 p.m. ET, the new moon in Virgo commences.

According to astrology, each of the moon's phases carries a distinct energy. The new moon is invisible to the naked eye, but it still carries an impact on your outlook.

Here's what to know about the astrological meaning of the new moon, as well as individual horoscopes.

What is the astrological meaning of August's new moon?

New moons mark the beginning of the lunar cycle. Think of this as a two-day window for narrowing down your intentions. Ask what you want to bring into the world in the next 28.5-day span, as the moon goes through its cycle. In other words, plant the seeds that you want to see grow.

Falling in the earth sign of Virgo, this particular new moon is a powerful time for intention-setting because it gets a push from action planet Mars, currently in the sign of Gemini.

Both Gemini and Virgo are ruled by communication planet Mercury. Speak your truth to others — but mostly to yourself. Be honest about your hopes and goals in order to bring them into your life.

Find out how August's new moon will impact your zodiac sign

Aries

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Apply your pioneering energy to the task of cleaning. This new moon will have you itching to declutter and clear out some space. As you eliminate, think of what you want to bring into your life. Before heading to bed, spend some time meditating on your goals and the prosperity you hope to bring in over the next several months — it’s possible with the right intention.

Taurus

Katty Huertas / TODAY

If you’ve got a message to spread and a platform to share it on, use this time to get eyes on your cause. The Virgo new moon will form a connection to passionate Mars, meaning your words will travel far, especially when it comes to social media and virtual outlets. People may be receptive to what you have to say.

Gemini

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Some mild frustrations may arise during this time, as rambunctious Mars aligns with your sun and brings out your wild side. The energy from this cosmic connection could bring a cerebral element to the day, stirring up insecurities or issues from the past. Avoid conversational power struggles and watch your words right now, as they have the potential to hurt someone. Think before you speak.

Cancer

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Give yourself permission to set aside tasks for tomorrow, and use the new moon as a day to indulge in the finer things. We're talking good food, a bubble bath or whatever creature comforts that signal relaxation to you. If you find that others aren’t giving you the space you need, feel free to set boundaries or turn off your phone in order to help you enjoy the rest of the day in peace.

Leo

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Embrace what makes you unique during the Virgo new moon, and ask others to do the same. Don’t be afraid to share the spotlight with friends and family. After all, they always support you when you’re receiving the applause.

Virgo

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Use this cosmic climate as an excuse to build up your ego. You’ll feel like showing off your fabulousness to anyone who will listen, which will serve as a way to make yourself feel better about recent disappointments. Use the wins that the new moon brings as a reason to celebrate yourself. Remember that you deserve to be appreciated and acknowledged for all of your amazing attributes. Own it!

Libra

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Seek spiritual guidance during August's new moon. If you’re in need of healing, a meditation session will take you far right now. Or, set intentions around interrupting behavioral patterns or ending personal situations. Emotions may feel more intense than usual, but as long as you’re accepting of your situation and lean into letting go, you’ll feel lighter and more refreshed.

Scorpio

Katty Huertas / TODAY

The Virgo moon forms a square with Mars, bringing with it a burst of joy and creative energy. Inspiration is sure to find you, making this the perfect time to put into practice some of the brilliant ideas you’ve come up with recently. Strong ideas are likely to manifest and if you’re not in a position to get artsy in the middle of a work day, be sure to quickly jot down any unique thoughts.

Sagittarius

Katty Huertas / TODAY

This new moon is perfect for celebrating love in all of its forms, so you’ll want to look for ways to connect with your nearest and dearest. As the day unfolds, the vibe will shift significantly. The energy will bring a sense of intensity to your relationships. Hopefully, this will strengthen intimate connections and bring you closer to those you love rather than make personal differences more apparent.

Capricorn

Katty Huertas / TODAY

A thirst for adventure and knowledge will find its way to you this morning, as the Virgo new moon forms an invigorating connection to Mars in Gemini. There will be an appreciation for both order and chaos under this lunar energy, so be sure to plan out an exciting day for yourself, leaving room for exploration and improvisation. Have fun, even if the day deviates from the plan.

Aquarius

Katty Huertas / TODAY

Financial and professional breakthroughs are likely to occur under this energy. Take a fe calculated risks that can yield amazing results down the road. As the day comes to a close, you’ll be feeling pretty good about your efforts, as the sun and moon share a soft connection. Use these vibes to build up your confidence, powering you through the month to come.

Pisces

Katty Huertas / TODAY

When you get along with a colleague, it can be tough to navigate the line between personal and professional. If you sense that you and a coworker are friend material, invite them out for a coffee. Keep channels of communication open during the new moon.