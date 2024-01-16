Libra and Pisces compatibility: What to know about the 2 star signs coming together

When it comes to compatibility between Libra and Pisces, keep in mind that both signs love love.

These compassionate signs are flexible and can bend to accommodate others, especially their closest confidants. Both signs are mutable, meaning they tend to be easy to get along with and go with the flow. They also veer toward being romantic. Venus, the planet of love, rules Libra, and Pisces are prone to emotional thinking.

Libra and Pisces' love of art is likely the most common shared interest. Together with their escapist streaks, they'll want to forge a beautiful sanctuary, whether real or imaginary, where they can be with each other. they can sense other people’s emotions, making them empathetic to what others are experiencing.

Read on for a more detailed look at their compatibility.

All about Libra and Pisces: The basics

Libra

Dates: Sept. 23 to Oct. 22

Element: Air

Modality: Cardinal

Planetary ruler: Venus

Represented by: The scales

Famous Libras: Kim Kardashian, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Naomi Osaka, Bella Hadid, Serena Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Jenna Ortega, Bruno Mars, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Hillary Duff, Donald Glover

Pisces

Dates: Feb. 18 to March 20

Element: Water

Modality: Mutable

Planetary rules: Neptune

Represented by: Intertwined fish

Famous Pisces: Rihanna, Drew Barrymore, Justin Bieber, Carrie Underwood, Kesha, Steve Jobs, Queen Latifa, Millie Bobby Brown, Emily Blunt, Kurt Cobain, Simone Biles, Erykah Badu, Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Willis, Elizabeth Taylor

Libra and Pisces personalities

Libra

Libras are known for their calm and peaceful demeanors. They gravitate toward long-term relationships, choosing to work through issues and use differences as catalysts to grow. Libras use their significant others, friends and colleagues as lighthouses, helping them navigate their days. Libras will become experts in their loved ones, making them feel special and heard. Libras find happiness in making other people happy

Pisces

Pisces live with one foot in the real world and the other in imagination. And sometimes, they'd rather escape entirely into the worlds they create! Natural dreamers, Pisces are happiest when their creativity has an outlet. They trust their intuition when making decisions. Their feelings can be hurt easily, and it can sting when their delusions rub up against reality. Pisces can be also be careless at times, or easily influenced by their surroundings. It can be challenging for them to stand up for themselves, but if you need a shoulder to cry on, Pisces will be your best option for love and care.

Overall Libra-Pisces compatibility

Libra and Pisces are determined to create harmony. They are both people pleasers and will go to great lengths to make the other sign feel seen and respected. Because both signs crave serenity and will do whatever they can to achieve it. Pisces is not afraid to learn from Libra’s confident cardinal sign streak. Libra can also learn from Pisces’ psychic abilities, as Libras are fascinated by going deeper into their intuition.

Friendship

As friends, these two are most often likely found lazing about. Both have a penchant for escapism — but if they have to be in the real world, would rather be in a tranquil, simple corner of it. Libra will often pull Pisces into more social situations than they might choose themselves. But being that they both care about the other person's preferences, they'll strike a balance.

Romance

The main reason Pisces and Libra find success in a romantic relationship is their commitment to find common ground. Pisces tends to struggle with being forthcoming, but Libra puts them so at ease they feel comfortable saying nearly anything. Compassion is also a priority for both signs and they have it in spades, so there is often a gentle quality to this romance. Kindness and peace are paramount. Preserving a calm atmosphere is a shared responsibility that they take seriously.

Marriage

Domestic issues can sometimes be a struggle for these two as both prefer the other person to be the responsible one. They might also disagree on financial matters, as both tend to be a little over indulgent. This may lead to some big-picture spending issues. Only their unconditional love for one another and strengths as peacemakers will help them navigate these types of situations.

Colleagues

As coworkers, these two enjoy each others' company more than they enjoy working. They may have a difficult time finishing projects by deadline. Confrontation won't be an issue, but lack of focus might be. Pisces may also take comments the wrong way. If Libra can channel their cardinal strengths and keep Pisces on task, and Pisces can bring their unique concepts to forefront, then they can make a great team.

Famous Libra and Pisces couples

Chris Martin (Pisces) and Dakota Johnson (Libra)

Rihanna (Pisces) and A$AP Rocky (Libra)

Brad Falchuk (Pisces) and Gwyneth Paltrow (Libra)

Emily Blunt (Pisces) and John Krasinski (Libra)

Jenna Fischer (Pisces) and Lee Kirk (Libra)