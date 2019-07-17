TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Amazon Prime Day brought so many amazing savings and flash deals that we couldn't help but splurge a little on ourselves. Throughout the past two days, shoppers could find discounts on the TODAY-favorite sunglasses or the beloved microfiber sheets, but if you missed out on the Amazon Prime Day madness don't count yourself out just yet!

Although the savings may not be as crazy as they were just hours ago, you can still score some great post-Prime Day deals that are worth purchasing.

From air fryers and egg cookers to maxi dresses and bathing suits, here are some of the best post-Prime Day deals to shop now.

Note: Many deals have time limits and prices are subject to change. There's a chance that once you read this article the prices will be different than what's listed below, but we’ll do our best to keep them up to date.

Post-Prime Day Kitchen Deals

If you're pressed for time or simply are tired of boiling eggs on the stove, this egg cooker does all of the work for you. You can cook up to six eggs at a time at your preferred setting and this nifty gadget will alert you when it's time to eat!

Air fryers bring you all of the deliciousness of your favorite fried foods without the fatty oils. If you're looking to try the latest trend in healthy cooking but not willing to spend a lot of cash, you can save 25% off the original price today.

If you need the extra caffeine boost but don't want to trek to Starbucks, you can make espresso beverages in your own home! This barista-grade machine is currently on sale for 25% off.

This kitchen essential with 4,000 reviews is far from "trash." You can save $30 by catching this post-Prime Day deal.

Post-Prime Day Tech Deals

This Bluetooth speaker is bringing some serious vintage vibes. It holds a 4.7-star rating and is on sale for 20% off!

You can still save 10% on these No.1 bestselling headphones, but they won't be shipped until July 24.

Take family movie night to another level with this home movie projector. Three different versions are on sale for great prices, but the sale will end soon!

You can track your sleep patterns, calories burned, resting heart-rate and more with this Charge 3 Fitbit that is on sale for 20% off.

This hair brush takes the hassle out of blow drying by combining the brushing and drying process, so drying your hair in the morning doesn't become your workout for the day.

Post-Prime Day Fashion Deals

Amazon fashion brands are still on sale after the Prime Day madness! This surplice dress is currently on sale, so you can stock up on this summer essential.

Still searching for a summer swimsuit? This one-piece is currently on sale for 60% off the original price!

This flattering wrap dress is an Amazon Choice product and holds a 4.3-star rating for its comfort and great fit.

Post-Prime Day Outdoor Deals

You can save 10% on AmazonBasics beach umbrellas that are available in a variety of colors and patterns.

Whether it be for the beach, that upcoming lacrosse tournament or your next backyard party, a quality canopy always comes in handy. You can save $34 plus an extra 5% off when you use the coupon at check out.

