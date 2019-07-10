At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Beach season is in full effect! There are many things to take into consideration: what towel is the right towel, which stylish pair of flip flops you want to wear, and most importantly, the right swimsuit for you. If you've been searching for the perfect one piece swimsuit to call yours, your search ends now!
This Hilor one piece swimsuit is currently the fastest selling women's one-piece swimsuit on Amazon right now, and we love the intricate crossover design!
Crossover One-piece Swimsuit
The elastic halter neckline sits comfortably on your body and provides enough structure for your chest along with the wireless, removable bra cups.
"This is seriously the best bathing suit that I have ever worn!" one reviewer exclaimed. "It provides amazing support (which is so hard to find)."
It might be hard to settle on one style because the swimsuit is available in 12 different colors — including one that features a fun floral print on the bands. Several reviewers note that they are so happy with their purchase that they have purchased (or are planning to purchase) this one-piece in several different colors so they can sport a new version of the look.
Many also highlighted the figure-flattering waistbands that hug curves to create a slimming silhouette.
"I was afraid that the see through parts would not be flattering on someone who doesn't have the perfect body, but I was wrong!" one customer wrote. "This suit is sexy as well as practical for a mom who may be running after kids."
One thing to note: While the swimsuit offers full coverage and is sure to be the perfect piece for your beach trip, the brand recommends purchasing a size up for the proper fit.
We have a feeling you're going to start seeing this swimsuit everywhere!
