The elastic halter neckline sits comfortably on your body and provides enough structure for your chest along with the wireless, removable bra cups.

"This is seriously the best bathing suit that I have ever worn!" one reviewer exclaimed. "It provides amazing support (which is so hard to find)."

It might be hard to settle on one style because the swimsuit is available in 12 different colors — including one that features a fun floral print on the bands. Several reviewers note that they are so happy with their purchase that they have purchased (or are planning to purchase) this one-piece in several different colors so they can sport a new version of the look.

Many also highlighted the figure-flattering waistbands that hug curves to create a slimming silhouette.

"I was afraid that the see through parts would not be flattering on someone who doesn't have the perfect body, but I was wrong!" one customer wrote. "This suit is sexy as well as practical for a mom who may be running after kids."

One thing to note: While the swimsuit offers full coverage and is sure to be the perfect piece for your beach trip, the brand recommends purchasing a size up for the proper fit.

We have a feeling you're going to start seeing this swimsuit everywhere!

