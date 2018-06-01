Deal Alert: This air fryer is on sale for $50

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Long gone are the days of unhealthy, deep-fried guilty pleasure snacks. With an air fryer, you can still get all of the french-fried goodness with much less of the guilt.

Although these fryers are normally pricey, the Black+Decker Purify 2-Liter Air Fryer is on sale for only $50 — 67 percent off its normal retail price.

Black+Decker Purify 2-Liter Air Fryer, $50 (usually $150), Amazon

Usually, these trendy kitchen appliances cost at least $100. At $50, this Black+Decker option is a steal.

How does this air fryer work?

Air fryers use convection fans to circulate heat around food to cook it quickly. This gives food a crunchy texture similar to foods submerged in a deep fryer, but without the added oils and fats.

The removable, easy-to-clean basket can hold up to two liters (around eight cups) of food, which is enough to whip up between two and four servings of main dishes and snacks.

Black+Decker air fryer Amazon

It also comes in white for $85 to match any type of kitchen decor.

Get the oil-free fryer on Amazon now before the unbeatable deal ends.