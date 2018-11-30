Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Courtney Gisriel

Everyone is an athlete, right? Well, that's what I thought when I decided to try Equinox's newest group fitness offering, a class called "True Athlete." My highest athletic achievement to date is making the varsity cheerleading team in high school.

Let's state the obvious: I was not prepared for the true butt-kicking I was about to endure.

The class utilizes a weighted club to provide a full-body workout that challenges your coordination, range of motion and endurance.

The club, not unlike those used in the Stone Age, also has some nicknaming this workout the "caveman" workout.

I figured I've tried the paleo diet, why not the paleo workout, too!

When I first picked up the 4-pound club, I was surprised at how light it felt. After a short warm up using the club, however, I was already starting to feel the burn.

The hour-long class is structured into four intervals, with three rotations per interval. Some exercises utilize the club and some don't, but they're were all incredibly effective at tiring out this pseudo-athlete.

My favorite rotation was the one where we slammed the weighted club onto a Bosu balance ball. It definitely had me channeling my inner cavewoman!

The class was not for the faint of heart. It was difficult to keep up with some of the more experienced participants and I was sore for about three days after the class!

Apparently evolution did not breed excellent club-wielding skills for this millennial, but if you're looking for a challenge, this class will definitely deliver!

